Do the brokers have access to the source code of Custom made indicator and EA that we use in the terminals ?
Do the brokers have access to the source code of Custom made indicator and EA that we use in the terminals ?
How safe our codes are ?
- The brokers don't care about your code, they cares about your money.
- Only Metaquotes can answer about what is send to the brokers under encrypted channels.
- The brokers don't have any access to your PC or Terminal (I didn't check but I hope so )
i have tried once by running wireshark to see what goes out and what comes in.
only if you run your terminal on your brokers vps, they might have access to your code, something i would never do.
but i think its more important to develop something that actually works, in stead of getting paranoia about your code.
i have tried once by running wireshark to see what goes out and what comes in.
only if you run your terminal on your brokers vps, they might have access to your code, something i would never do.
but i think its more important to develop something that actually works, in stead of getting paranoia about your code.
Thank You. I will avoid Brokers VPS irrespective of whether i have the source code or just the compiled file in the terminal.
Its not good to make the strategy visible in any way.
Do the brokers have access to the source code of Custom made indicator and EA that we use in the terminals ?
How safe our codes are ?
Sorry, but what is the borker VPS? How do I know if I am running my platform there? I am using the brokers Metatrader4 platform? Would any hidden order EA be "unlocked" or seen by the broker? As you all know when one uses this kind of EA one does not use SL or TP as an order placed with the broker. This is something that worries me...
if u use the VPS offered by the broker, they are most likely have the potential to see what indicators or EA u are using.
they are capable of viewing the source code if u keep them in the terminal.
I think the server (VPS) has full access for all yours with hin
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Do the brokers have access to the source code of Custom made indicator and EA that we use in the terminals ?
How safe our codes are ?