Scripts: Auto MM
Hello. I appreciate your script which I find very useful. However, I think there is something wrong. Please see this screenshot I used the script to open a BUY trade with risk 1% and SL =25. However the trade opened is 10 times larger in lots and with more pips for SL. Could you help me find what is wrong. Thank you.
Edit: at the time of opening this trade the balance was $504, aprox.
the result seems like 10%.
try again ..make sure.. you can try at demo account first
This code is not working correctly, sorry.
what is the problem ?
hello..
what is the problem ?
Balance : 10008 GBP, standard lot on EURUSD, default settings : Risk=10, SL=20
Result : 18.32 lots
That's not correct, by far (should be ~7.15). You should test your code before publishing it.
Balance : 10008 GBP, standard lot on EURUSD, default settings : Risk=10, SL=20
Result : 18.32 lots
That's not correct, by far (should be ~7.15). You should test your code before publishing it.
I think the auto digits is not correctly.
it will be correct just need remove / delete "10" in thes section
if(Digits==2 || Digits==4) poen=Point; if(Digits==3 || Digits==5) poen=10*Point;
CHANGE TO
if(Digits==2 || Digits==4) poen=Point; if(Digits==3 || Digits==5) poen=Point;
so, that is using 5 digits format.
SL 20 (4 digits ) = SL 200 (5 digits).
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Auto MM:
This script will help you calculate your lot to open position. You just need to enter Risk and StopLoss.
Author: Siti Latifah