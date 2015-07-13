predict and trade by forces system
my first application
sell eurusd
in chart
1 signe of indicator FORCE VARIATION : the red curve take signe positive
2 signe of indicator of force : overbougth
my second application
buy usdchf
in chart
1 signe of indicator FORCE VARIATION : the green histogram take signe positive
2 signe of indicator of force : oversold
close position in case reversal sign
sell eurusd
in chart
1 signe of indicator FORCE VARIATION : the red curve take signe positive
2 signe of indicator of force : overbougth
my second application
buy usdchf
in chart
1 signe of indicator FORCE VARIATION : the green histogram take signe positive
2 signe of indicator of force : oversold
close position in case reversal sign
Files:
EURUSDH4.png 26 kb
USDCHFH4.png 28 kb
we will see what will be the impact of greek crisis news on our positions
i think its the way around.
results of live applications
Files:
EURUSDH41.png 27 kb
USDCHFH41.png 26 kb
USDJPYDaily.png 26 kb
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In this topic , I will introduce a new prediction and trading analysis called forces system.
Imagine the tug game:
the price in the middle and each one of the two groups (buyers and sellers) tries to get the price towards its side
I'm out of the game and I have the choice to join the group I want knowing I just want to win the defeated; know in that side will win
then know the strength of each group makes me very easy this game
This trading system aims to show you at every moment what is the force that dominates the movement of prices and when and how this force is weakened , so the decision will be easier to take
more detals about this system :
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/226558
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-SquGoNDIGA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z-3gtGhn57U
next week I will present here live positions