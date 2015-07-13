predict and trade by forces system

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Hello
In this topic , I will introduce a new prediction and trading analysis called forces system.
Imagine the tug game:

the price in the middle and each one of the two groups (buyers and sellers) tries to get the price towards its side
I'm out of the game and I have the choice to join the group I want knowing I just want to win the defeated; know in that side will win
then know the strength of each group makes me very easy this game

  This trading system aims to show  you at every moment what is the force that dominates the movement of prices and when and how this force is weakened , so the decision will be easier to take

more detals about this system :

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/226558


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-SquGoNDIGA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z-3gtGhn57U
next week I will present here live positions
System of forces ... the next direction clearer
System of forces ... the next direction clearer
  • 2014.12.09
  • Nacer Kessir
  • www.mql5.com
In this article I present fruit of my own research whose the subject is identify the price movements by laws analogues of laws of physics exactly it's a projection of some physical concepts on price...
 
my first application
sell eurusd
in chart 
1 signe of indicator FORCE VARIATION : the red curve take signe positive
2 signe of indicator of force : overbougth
my second  application
buy usdchf
in chart 
1 signe of indicator FORCE VARIATION : the green histogram take signe positive
2 signe of indicator of force : oversold

close position in case reversal sign
Files:
EURUSDH4.png  26 kb
USDCHFH4.png  28 kb
 
we will see what will be the impact of greek crisis news on our positions
 
i think its the way around.
 
results of live applications
Files:
EURUSDH41.png  27 kb
USDCHFH41.png  26 kb
USDJPYDaily.png  26 kb
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