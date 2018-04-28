Metatrader 4.0 build 840 won't work with Wine - page 2

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Marco vd Heijden:

Which error?

Necessary packages are Gecko and Mono.

As I said there's no error message but as you can see the download always aborts at 768Kb. I'm at work atm and will check if the two packages you mentioned are installed later when I'm home.

Besides that: Maybe it's just a problem with the MT4 from my Broker. Does anyone has successfully installed the new MT4 from another broker or the default one that's not related to any broker?

 
mschoenebeck:

As I said there's no error message but as you can see the download always aborts at 768Kb. I'm at work atm and will check if the two packages you mentioned are installed later when I'm home.

Besides that: Maybe it's just a problem with the MT4 from my Broker. Does anyone has successfully installed the new MT4 from another broker or the default one that's not related to any broker?

Yes on a daily basis.
 
Marco vd Heijden:

Which error?

Necessary packages are Gecko and Mono.

OK. Finally it works. I updated to newest wine version (1.7) and installed newest packages of mono and gecko. Thank you very much for your help!


Edit: Now the download seems to work but when the progress bar is full it automatically repeats the download for some reason a few times and ends up in an error again.. -.-


 

Please try this one

https://www.metatrader4.com/en/download

Download MetaTrader 4 for PC, iPhone, iPad and Android
Download MetaTrader 4 for PC, iPhone, iPad and Android
  • www.metatrader4.com
Download MetaTrader 4 PC, iPad, iPhone or Android OS version to get powerful and convenient for technical analysis and online trading on forex.
 

Using Ubuntu 12.04 (64 bit), I could install MT5 on Wine 1.7 after the 'winetricks winhttp' tweak.

Not so with Lubuntu 16.04 (32 bit).

Installed Wine 1.9.20 (https://wiki.winehq.org/Ubuntu) and it worked.

Ubuntu - WineHQ Wiki
  • wiki.winehq.org
If you have previously installed a Wine package from another repository, please remove it and any packages that depend on it (e.g., wine-mono, wine-gecko, winetricks) before attempting to install the WineHQ packages, as they may cause dependency conflicts. If your system is 64 bit, enable 32 bit architecture (if you haven't already): Add the...
 
Everything works/installed fine here with these tips but when I try to buy or sell something mt4 reconnects to server all the time (I can't trade). Anyone else with this problem?
 

I know this comment is obselete. But I had the same problem and just installed lib32-gnutls and it works.

Mine is running under Arch Linux x64

 

Hi

I resolved it installing lib32-gnutls in my manjaro like the image also wininet and winhttp and i have access to the codebase too



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