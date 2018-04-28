Metatrader 4.0 build 840 won't work with Wine - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Which error?
Necessary packages are Gecko and Mono.
As I said there's no error message but as you can see the download always aborts at 768Kb. I'm at work atm and will check if the two packages you mentioned are installed later when I'm home.
Besides that: Maybe it's just a problem with the MT4 from my Broker. Does anyone has successfully installed the new MT4 from another broker or the default one that's not related to any broker?
As I said there's no error message but as you can see the download always aborts at 768Kb. I'm at work atm and will check if the two packages you mentioned are installed later when I'm home.
Besides that: Maybe it's just a problem with the MT4 from my Broker. Does anyone has successfully installed the new MT4 from another broker or the default one that's not related to any broker?
Which error?
Necessary packages are Gecko and Mono.
OK. Finally it works. I updated to newest wine version (1.7) and installed newest packages of mono and gecko. Thank you very much for your help!
Edit: Now the download seems to work but when the progress bar is full it automatically repeats the download for some reason a few times and ends up in an error again.. -.-
Please try this one
https://www.metatrader4.com/en/download
Using Ubuntu 12.04 (64 bit), I could install MT5 on Wine 1.7 after the 'winetricks winhttp' tweak.
Not so with Lubuntu 16.04 (32 bit).
Installed Wine 1.9.20 (https://wiki.winehq.org/Ubuntu) and it worked.
I know this comment is obselete. But I had the same problem and just installed lib32-gnutls and it works.
Mine is running under Arch Linux x64
Hi
I resolved it installing lib32-gnutls in my manjaro like the image also wininet and winhttp and i have access to the codebase too