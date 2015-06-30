help about vps

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hello my friends .

 i open an account in broker activtrades  and i buy vps in my broker with 20 dollar  i entered to the vps and install MetaTrader 4  activtrades  and entered the account number and password like in the image.

 1-

 2-

 

3- i entered the password and i install MetaTrader 4  activtrades  and entered the account number and password.

 

4-this is my MetaTrader  and my provider .

 

 

that what i do but today i come back to my house and i turn on my computer and i open MetaTrader  i see that  provider won and me i lose.

 

 please help me with that problem


 
Brahimforex:

hello my friends .

 i open an account in broker activtrades  and i buy vps in my broker with 20 dollar  i entered to the vps and install MetaTrader 4  activtrades  and entered the account number and password like in the image.

 1-

 2-

 

3- i entered the password and i install MetaTrader 4  activtrades  and entered the account number and password.

 

4-this is my MetaTrader  and my provider .

 

 

that what i do but today i come back to my house and i turn on my computer and i open MetaTrader  i see that  provider won and me i lose.

 

 please help me with that problem


This because of negative slippage... Try broker with least slipage
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