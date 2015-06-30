help about vps
Brahimforex:This because of negative slippage... Try broker with least slipage
hello my friends .
i open an account in broker activtrades and i buy vps in my broker with 20 dollar i entered to the vps and install MetaTrader 4 activtrades and entered the account number and password like in the image.
1-
2-
3- i entered the password and i install MetaTrader 4 activtrades and entered the account number and password.
4-this is my MetaTrader and my provider .
that what i do but today i come back to my house and i turn on my computer and i open MetaTrader i see that provider won and me i lose.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
hello my friends .
i open an account in broker activtrades and i buy vps in my broker with 20 dollar i entered to the vps and install MetaTrader 4 activtrades and entered the account number and password like in the image.
1-
2-
3- i entered the password and i install MetaTrader 4 activtrades and entered the account number and password.
4-this is my MetaTrader and my provider .
that what i do but today i come back to my house and i turn on my computer and i open MetaTrader i see that provider won and me i lose.
please help me with that problem