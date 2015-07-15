Best EA to use
I like this one:
I like this one:
Hi,guys kindly advise me on the best EA to use.
It depends on how much you want to invest
I like this one:
I use that one too ;)
- www.mql5.com
To choose a good EA you have to analyze the result of that EA.
1. Vendors of EAs should have real account results of their EA under reputed brokers.
2. Those accounts should be verified by myfxbook . Both Trade record and Trade privileges should be verified.
3. You have to observe at least 6 months forward test result of that EA.
4. DD should be much lower than gain.
5. Vendor should have 30 or 60 days refund guarantee, so that u try first in demo and if not works or any bad happen can have the refund.
Thanks
To choose a good EA you have to analyze the result of that EA.
1. Vendors of EAs should have real account results of their EA under reputed brokers.
2. Those accounts should be verified by myfxbook . Both Trade record and Trade privileges should be verified.
3. You have to observe at least 6 months forward test result of that EA.
4. DD should be much lower than gain.
5. Vendor should have 30 or 60 days refund guarantee, so that u try first in demo and if not works or any bad happen can have the refund.
Thanks
Hi,guys kindly advise me on the best EA to use.
- Free trading apps
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Hi,guys kindly advise me on the best EA to use.