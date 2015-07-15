Best EA to use

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Hi,guys kindly advise me on the best EA to use. 

 

I like this one:

  

 
data46:

I like this one:

  

What is it called?
 
Alfred Maleche:

Hi,guys kindly advise me on the best EA to use. 

It depends on how much you want to invest
 
Bruno Souza:
It depends on how much you want to invest
And what you want to do with your type of trading.
 
data46:

I like this one:

  

I use that one too   ;) 

 
The thread here (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/58850/) covers this as well.  Has some good points.
i want most profitable e.a.
i want most profitable e.a.
  • www.mql5.com
for trading in markets, maybe grid e. - Page 2 - Category: expert advisors and automated trading
 
There is no best EA for all the time. You have to keep eyes on a set of EA and subscribe the one is performing better in recent time.
 

                    To choose a good EA you have to analyze the result of that EA.

                     1. Vendors of  EAs should have real account results of  their EA under reputed brokers.

                     2. Those accounts should be verified by myfxbook . Both Trade record and Trade privileges should be verified.

                     3. You have to observe at least 6 months forward test result of that EA.

                     4. DD should be much lower than gain. 

                     5. Vendor should have 30 or 60 days refund guarantee, so that u try first in demo and if not works or any bad happen can have the refund.

                     Thanks

 
bestforexrobots:

                    To choose a good EA you have to analyze the result of that EA.

                     1. Vendors of  EAs should have real account results of  their EA under reputed brokers.

                     2. Those accounts should be verified by myfxbook . Both Trade record and Trade privileges should be verified.

                     3. You have to observe at least 6 months forward test result of that EA.

                     4. DD should be much lower than gain. 

                     5. Vendor should have 30 or 60 days refund guarantee, so that u try first in demo and if not works or any bad happen can have the refund.

                     Thanks

Part of the problem with your number 5 is something bad might happen because of what the market does, that had nothing to do with the EA or the EA coder.
 
Alfred Maleche:

Hi,guys kindly advise me on the best EA to use. 

Contact with this email for profitable EA scalper. Very good reliable EA. Contact : rakibuzzaman.shajib@gmail.com
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