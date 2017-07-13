i want most profitable e.a. - page 2
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just a short time... take your profits.. dont overtrade..
Hi Roberts,
I tried to download the ea from your link, but it was broken, and I could not see any ea download link.
Could you please kindly send me that ea to my email address: <>
My Skype id is:<>
I hope to get your ea via email at soonest time, and thank you very much
James
i havea great strategy based on RSI, that i make the calculation by hand, for example, to create a good strategy you
just have to think emotionally, thats real creativity, what is impossible for a programmer in general, because they can
understand advancerd logical conceps but that is only useful if they previousily have the idea. Traders on the other side,
are more creative, so my advice is to looking the holy grail from traders, not programmers wanting to be traders
TF: M15.
TF: M15.
Here's a great feature you can add to your EA.
Close all trades if drawdown is greater than 10% and equity is less than $200 from starting point.
I'm sure, you can improve it by adding a feature to automatically close all trades if drawdown reached a percentage defined by user in the setting box.
Here's a great feature you can add to your EA.
Close all trades if drawdown is greater than 10% and equity is less than $200 from starting point.
Hi, thanks for your suggestion. EA have risk management system so our capital are safe. If you try in backtest, your account maybe will blow up but in forward test the EA will close loss order base formula.
This is forward test last month, EA can handle NFP and FOMC but with different setting (high risk):
login : <>
investor : <>
Server : <>
i havea great strategy based on RSI, that i make the calculation by hand, for example, to create a good strategy you
just have to think emotionally, thats real creativity, what is impossible for a programmer in general, because they can
understand advancerd logical conceps but that is only useful if they previousily have the idea. Traders on the other side,
are more creative, so my advice is to looking the holy grail from traders, not programmers wanting to be traders
How about traders who are programmers ? :)