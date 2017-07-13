i want most profitable e.a. - page 2

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People have been looking for that "one magic trading system" that will work on all markets in all time frames and under all conditions, and although many have claimed to have found it and want to charge a ridiculous amount of money for them to let you use it, everyone here is right.  There is no one magic solution that will work best in all situations.  Probably the closest thing to that "magic solution" is an educated trader that is constantly paying attention to the changes of the markets they choose to trade.  Since it is your money, you have the best interest in making it work for you and grow.
 
Robert Petters:

just a short time... take your profits.. dont overtrade..

 

This is good advice to follow with any trading style, manual or automated.
[Deleted]  
According to me, Any EA that uses harmonic trading is better than what one uses off-chart indicators.
 
Everyone wants to get the "Grail". But if it were possible, the money would be toilet paper.
 

Hi Roberts,

I tried to download the ea from your link, but it was broken, and I could not see any ea download link.

 

Could you please kindly send me that ea to my email address: <>

 My Skype id is:<>

I hope to get your ea via email at soonest time, and thank you very much

James 

[Deleted]  

i havea great strategy based on RSI, that i make the calculation by hand, for example, to create a good strategy you 

just have to think emotionally, thats real creativity, what is impossible for a programmer in general, because they can 

understand advancerd logical conceps but that is only useful if they previousily have the idea. Traders on the other side,

are more creative, so my advice is to looking the holy grail from traders, not programmers wanting to be traders  

[Deleted]  
Try Stec AVG Backup V5,
Please backtest and forward test to know EA logic.

Forrward Test:

Login:<>
Investor: <>
Server:<>

Account: Cent (Minimum Deposit 3000 ($30)). 
Setting: Default.
Pair: USD/JPY.

 TF: M15.

 


Many people use this EA in real account but please don't spend your money first just spend your time.
Thanks to Dwi Purwanto.
 
Moh Irwan Hadi:
Try Stec AVG Backup V5,
Please backtest and forward test to know EA logic.

Forrward Test:

Login: <>
Investor: <>
Server:<>

Account: Cent (Minimum Deposit 3000 ($30)). 
Setting: Default.
Pair: USD/JPY.

 TF: M15.

 


Many people use this EA in real account but please don't spend your money first just spend your time.
Thanks to Dwi Purwanto.
I'm sure, you can improve it by adding a feature to automatically close all trades if drawdown reached a percentage defined by user in the setting box.
Here's a great feature you can add to your EA. 
Close all trades if drawdown is greater than 10% and equity is less than $200 from starting point.
[Deleted]  
Cuong Truong:
I'm sure, you can improve it by adding a feature to automatically close all trades if drawdown reached a percentage defined by user in the setting box.
Here's a great feature you can add to your EA. 
Close all trades if drawdown is greater than 10% and equity is less than $200 from starting point.

Hi, thanks for your suggestion. EA have  risk management system so our capital are safe. If you try in backtest, your account maybe will blow up but in forward test the EA will close loss order base formula.

This is forward test last month, EA can handle NFP and FOMC but with different setting (high risk):

login :  <>

investor :  <>

Server : <>

 

Files:
20160608_051021.JPG  52 kb
 
Thomas457:

i havea great strategy based on RSI, that i make the calculation by hand, for example, to create a good strategy you 

just have to think emotionally, thats real creativity, what is impossible for a programmer in general, because they can 

understand advancerd logical conceps but that is only useful if they previousily have the idea. Traders on the other side,

are more creative, so my advice is to looking the holy grail from traders, not programmers wanting to be traders  


How about traders who are programmers ? :)
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