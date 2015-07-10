MetaQuotes Software Opens Its New Office in Thailand

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We have opened a new office in Thailand making it the tenth MetaQuotes Software representative office worldwide.

MetaQuotes Software Opens Its New Office in Thailand

Recently, we have been working hard on promoting the MetaTrader trading platforms in Thailand. The first MetaTrader 5 platform has been launched in the country at the end of the last year. Not long ago, the platform has become available on SET (Stocks Exchange of Thailand) and MAI (Market of Alternative Investment). MetaQuotes Thailand will bring us closer to users of our products and strengthen the company's position in the Asia-Pacific region.

"The new office objectives include not only selling the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms, but also the customer technical support" - says Albert Chua, Head of MetaQuotes Thailand. "Amid the growing interest of Thai traders in the company products, these tasks become our priority".

Contacts

MetaQuotes Thailand
Silom Complex, 191 Silom Road, 
17th Floor Unit 2-4, Silom, Bangrak
Bangkok 10500 Thailand
Tel :+66 2683 3434  

Email: bangkok@metaquotes.net

Contacts
Contacts
  • www.metatrader4.com
To purchase the MetaTrader 4 trading platform, please contact any office of our company
 
when the metaquotes software corp open an office in Indonesia? :)
 
And when in Poland? :)
 
Any in Singapore?
[Deleted]  
we wait indonesia support metaquote
 

CONGRATULATIONS

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