MetaQuotes Software Corp. Opens Its Representative Office in Japan
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
MetaQuotes Software Corp. announces the opening of a new representative office — MetaQuotes Japan in Tokyo. This is the twelfth representative office of the company in the world.
Now, MetaQuotes Software is represented by four offices in the Asia-Pacific region located in Australia, Singapore, Thailand and Japan. The company believes that this new office will reinforce its positions on the local market. The company's potential clients are Japanese banks and brokers.
MetaQuotes Japan will perform sales and technical support for all products of MetaQuotes Software including MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms, as well as TeamWox enterprise management system. Considering the growing interest to MetaQuotes Software products in the region, establishing the new representative office is an important step for becoming even closer to clients. The efforts of MetaQuotes Japan will be aimed at strengthening the company's representation in this region and expanding the geography of sales.
"I am happy to join MetaQuotes Software team," - says Tadao Mitsumoto, Head of MetaQuotes Japan. "Our main task at the moment is to promote the MetaTrader Technology among local brokers and traders. It is much easier to achieve this now since the distance and language barriers are finally lifted".
"Expanding our representative offices is an important element of the MetaQuotes Software global strategy," - adds Gaies Chreis, COO of the company. "We are pleased that Tadao Mitsumoto will represent our interests in Japan. This will invigorate our activity in the region and allow us to reach new clients".