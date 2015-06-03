ObjectCreate - anchor points

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Hi,

Please I would like to know how to create object between candles. I use MT4 (830)

for example when i set time 8:55 at H15, its moved to next anchor point 9:00. I would like to see that before candle 9:00.

Thanks a lot

 
BeerBear:

Hi,

Please I would like to know how to create object between candles. I use MT4 (830)

for example when i set time 8:55 at H15, its moved to next anchor point 9:00. I would like to see that before candle 9:00.

Thanks a lot

Which kind of objects ?
 
Alain Verleyen:
Which kind of objects ?
for example trend line or rectangle
 
BeerBear:
for example trend line or rectangle

You can't these objects are aligned to time.

You can only do it with objects placed by x,y coordinates (LABEL, RECTANGLE_LABEL, etc...).

 
Alain Verleyen:

You can't these objects are aligned to time.

You can only do it with objects placed by x,y coordinates (LABEL, RECTANGLE_LABEL, etc...).

please, can you check this idicator? https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1643

as you can see on the piscture, he use M30 period and rectangles are 5 min before candle, but when i try this indicator all rectangles are moved to next anchor

i-Sessions
i-Sessions
  • votes: 22
  • 2013.04.16
  • Nikolay Kositsin
  • www.mql5.com
The trade sessions indicator
 
BeerBear :

please, can you check this idicator? https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1643

as you can see on the piscture, he use M30 period and rectangles are 5 min before candle, but when i try this indicator all rectangles are moved to next anchor

This indicator will draw between the candles, if you make the following settings: Tools -> Options -> Charts -> Precise time scale
 
Karputov Vladimir:
This indicator will draw between the candles, if you make the following settings: Tools -> Options -> Charts -> Precise time scale

thank you, I knew its probably some setting only, but unfortunately it isnt in my MT4

charts setting

 
BeerBear:

thank you, I knew its probably some setting only, but unfortunately it isnt in my MT4


You gave a link to MQL5 code-so I suggested on MetaTrader 5.
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