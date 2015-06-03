ObjectCreate - anchor points
Hi,
Please I would like to know how to create object between candles. I use MT4 (830)
for example when i set time 8:55 at H15, its moved to next anchor point 9:00. I would like to see that before candle 9:00.
Thanks a lot
Which kind of objects ?
for example trend line or rectangle
You can't these objects are aligned to time.
You can only do it with objects placed by x,y coordinates (LABEL, RECTANGLE_LABEL, etc...).
You can't these objects are aligned to time.
You can only do it with objects placed by x,y coordinates (LABEL, RECTANGLE_LABEL, etc...).
please, can you check this idicator? https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1643
as you can see on the piscture, he use M30 period and rectangles are 5 min before candle, but when i try this indicator all rectangles are moved to next anchor
please, can you check this idicator? https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1643
as you can see on the piscture, he use M30 period and rectangles are 5 min before candle, but when i try this indicator all rectangles are moved to next anchor
This indicator will draw between the candles, if you make the following settings: Tools -> Options -> Charts -> Precise time scale
thank you, I knew its probably some setting only, but unfortunately it isnt in my MT4
thank you, I knew its probably some setting only, but unfortunately it isnt in my MT4
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Hi,
Please I would like to know how to create object between candles. I use MT4 (830)
for example when i set time 8:55 at H15, its moved to next anchor point 9:00. I would like to see that before candle 9:00.
Thanks a lot