Strategy tester cannot put template (possible bug) mt4 hot fix issue

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I receive this error ---- Tester: cannot change tested template-----  when I am trying to put my template in the program. In your new update it prevents the templates to be inserted on strategy tester.

When we are doing development we put templates to find out if the system is working according to the logic of the customer. For that reason we have put templates. If we put all the indicators in each start of strategy tester it will take much more time.

Please fix this issue.

 
Save your template with your EA name. This is the solution. Just for your information.
 
murat caliskan:
Save your template with your EA name. This is the solution. Just for your information.
Thanks Murat. Your solution works! This is very helpful.
 
murat caliskan:
Save your template with your EA name. This is the solution. Just for your information.
Works! Thank you very much.
 
murat caliskan:
Save your template with your EA name. This is the solution. Just for your information.
Thank you! Best solution! ))
 

" 2015.06.09 06:26:12.375 2014.10.10 04:00  Tester: cannot change tested template   "  

Using the name of EA helps only when loading new chart with history. But overall function of  "Load Template" seems to be disabled with the new update.

Pls advised if there is a new fix for that bug in progress. 


 
Peterk:

" 2015.06.09 06:26:12.375 2014.10.10 04:00  Tester: cannot change tested template   "  

Using the name of EA helps only when loading new chart with history. But overall function of  "Load Template" seems to be disabled with the new update.

What do you mean ?


Pls advised if there is a new fix for that bug in progress. 


It's NOT a bug.
 

Alain Verleyen:
What do you mean 

Loading templates works just fine on regular chars. But when using EA (e.g.  Trading Simulator )  none of templates with load.

This happened after last update 830.  

Alain Verleyen:
What do you mean ?


It's NOT a bug.
The system was working just fine till the latest update/patch.  When using trading simulator (attached) 
 

What Alain meant was that this behavior is not a bug because Metaquotes decided to disable template loading in the tester - see link Alain posted.

You should go through Service Desk and explain your situation there.

 
Peterk:
The system was working just fine till the latest update/patch.  When using trading simulator (attached) 
Do you follow the link ? Not a bug, this "feature" is now removed.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Do you follow the link ? Not a bug, this "feature" is now removed.
Why removing perfectly useful feature ?
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