Help installing MT5 to multiple directories

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This used to be easy, now I can't figure out how to install multiple MT5 instances anymore, the 'web installer' has no option to choose a folder and just keeps reloading the same MT5.  Anyone know how to do this?

I checked the forum and found https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/6373 which is not helpful.  

How to trade with multiple mt5 accounts
How to trade with multiple mt5 accounts
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How to trade with multiple mt5 accounts. - - Category: general
 

Hmmm this is annoying 

 
Jeremy Scott:

Hmmm this is annoying 

hey Jeremy,


not sure about MT5, but for MT4 it puts all the terminal folders in ROAMING.

mine i.e. is :

C:\Users\88\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\blahblahblah,


hope this helps.

 
Yea MT4 seems to be fine, I have 28 instances of it already.  Well I found a solution, my Broker's version of MT5 was able to install to different directories, then I just connected to the metaquotes demo server from there. Problem solved!  Well still it would be nice to be able to install MQ's basic version of MT5 to multiple directories, but hey it works for now so I won't worry about it anymore.
 
Jeremy Scott:

This used to be easy, now I can't figure out how to install multiple MT5 instances anymore, the 'web installer' has no option to choose a folder and just keeps reloading the same MT5.  Anyone know how to do this?

I checked the forum and found https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/6373 which is not helpful.  

Once installed, you can just copy and paste the "MetaTrader 5" directory.
 

I used to do this easily.

And I tried the MT5 web installer just now. It allowed me to customize the install target directory. Run mt5setup.exe, at the first step, there is a "Setup" button. Just click it to set the target directory and the name of program group, etc.

 

 
i always install metatrader to a folder which i keep as a clean install - i then copy the complete folder as often as needed and in each instance folder i create a link to the EXE file with the "/portable" switch added to the command line so starting multiple instances does not mess up my user folder.
 
Nauris Mucenieks:

hey Jeremy,


not sure about MT5, but for MT4 it puts all the terminal folders in ROAMING.

mine i.e. is :

C:\Users\88\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\blahblahblah,


hope this helps.

 

Hi Jeremy

 What I did on MT4 was simply add .2 and than .3 to the address folder as if it was another version which to my logic it was another version of the same thing than I renamed the other version to correspond with the broker acc it carried.

Hope this solves

 

Boris 

 
Christian Beckmann:
i always install metatrader to a folder which i keep as a clean install - i then copy the complete folder as often as needed and in each instance folder i create a link to the EXE file with the "/portable" switch added to the command line so starting multiple instances does not mess up my user folder.

I (Win7,64) don't know how mt5 deals with this, but I do this ("/portable"-mode) with mt4 and I am using Link Shell Extension (google) so that I have only one folder for all  the MQL4/Expert folder - which means every instance has an easy access to all experts ...

Beside that mt4 code can identify its terminal by the number in the path ...\Documents\MT4\mt1\MQL4\.. between \mt4\mt..  and   ..\MQL4\.

The problem is only if I try to install a e.g. free signal or something else everything is copied to a new installed mt4-folder in \ROAMING\  :(

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