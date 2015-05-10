While Trading With MT4 if there is mismatch STOP LOSS ans actual order close price from brokers end what can be done - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
it is slippage and i would bet it happened to you at a news release. the price jumps on news, your stop loss is jumped over and there is literally a gap in the prices provided by the broker (and / or the banks to the broker). your stop loss is not guaranteed (by any broker i know of) and your stop loss price is never actually available because it is in the gap. the broker provides the stop at the next available price, which could be far beyond your stop (add in a widened spread also at news release time) and could well kill your account. a minute candle that looks solid can actually have a huge gap in the middle if you look at it in seconds or a tick chart. that much difference can occur on nfp news or big news affecting your pair.
Thanks for explaining so well with charts showing gap situation on tick chart but same gap not seen on M1 chart.
I dont have tick chart running at the time of order taken but I usually have an indicator which monitor spread bar-by-bar basis. It shows maximum, minimum spread for every bar.
Based on chart what I see that there is no jump in spread at all.
I see that open price is above the high of the bar at which order was taken
I see that close bar is lower than low at which order was closed.
Only thin missing from my side is there is no tick chart to show the gap behavior but
from M1 chart I can see that bar Height is only 18 points and doesn't look like there could be jump in price after looking at the several bars around bars at which order was opened and closed.
Is there any reason to believe that there could not be any gap where price jumped the Stop loss price and there fore there is this gap between stop loss and actual order price.
Is this chart in MT4 is so unreliable that it does not show HIGH and LOW values for the bars correctly? OR there is some trick going on from Broker side?
Just wanted to thoroughly investigate this issue.
from what i can see that bar never went that low... something strange going on indeed and i don't like it this needs to be investigated further
i have looked up that bar on my terminal and the low was @ 1.11991
hmm ok, not what i thought, sorry, idk, yes seems odd.
are you sure your numbers for the closing bar are right, it has a lower low but your numbers say it is a higher low, so it can't be?
for what it's worth... looks like numbers given for closing bar are actually the 21:13 numbers? and the closing bar did touch 1.11988?
but i still don't quite see why your stop loss was jumped. but i think slip here is within the realms of possibility. whereas slip outside the range of the candle is not.
the price you bought at is 17 above the high of the buy bar. my spread on eurusd is usually about 20 something so i also don't think this is impossible. try a different spread indicator? idk, cheers.
it is in fact the bar of 21:14 we are talking about?
That specific bar does have a rather large wick.
it is in fact the bar of 21:14 we are talking about?
That specific bar does have a rather large wick.
yes, but the graphic that was uploaded stated the :13 bar ohlc not the :14 ohlc, i think. i suspect his brokers numbers for the :14 bar did touch 1.11988. there is no evidence, but it seems to be the only explanation that there was a big gap in the price in that bar and it jumped to the lowest price of the bar which is why the stop was jumped and the lowest price given. the question also asks why the buy price was above the high of the :12 bar but i think this is just spread?
https://c.mql5.com/3/66/ifGap__1.jpg