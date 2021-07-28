MQL Virtual Hosting vs Full VPS - page 3
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Hi,
I purchased a vps subscription last week and everything was OK. It was set on a demo account.
After the last mt5 update, my demo account was reset (w/o my approval obviously) and the VPS disappear.
How am I supposed to recover it ?
Thanks
You need to login again into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.
I did
but still
I did
but still
Make sure you are logged into the trading account that you have your MQL5 VPS on.
Check that your MQL5 VPS subscription is still valid.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Also try to restart your MT5 terminal.
Hi
I didn't understand what reset means.
If your old demo account was removed and a new one came in its place, yes that's removed your MQL5 VPS server, because this VPS was assigned to the previous particular demo account.
You can move your MQL5 VPS server to your new demo account though here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
(Change account option)
Hi,
Anything wrong with the VPS ?
I can't see my experts running from the vps windows.
Why is this ?
Hi,
Anything wrong with the VPS ?
I can't see my experts running from the vps windows.
Why is this ?
Are you sure you have migrated your charts/experts succesfully?
If you had, you would be able to see them running under the CPU - MEMORY - DISK performance charts.
Also check your VPS (right click) >> Journals, under your account details, in the Navigator window.
Make sure you are logged into the trading account that you have your MQL5 VPS on.
Check that your MQL5 VPS subscription is still valid.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Also try to restart your MT5 terminal.
Eleni,
In your post above, do you have multiple MQL VPS accounts (one for each ICMarkets account)?
Or do you have just one MQL VPS that you can switch between the various ICMarket accounts?