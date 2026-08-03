To MetaQuotes , the signal cannot be copied
Itn is related to the broker, for example:
- if the margin calculation for the symbols are not Forex so you will get "no symbol found" issue;
- if you have more than one symbol for one instrument so - same: "no symbol found" issue.
------------------------
read this thread for details:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/442553
Itn 与经纪商有关，例如：
- 如果交易品种的保证金计算不是外汇交易品种，则会收到“未找到交易品种”的问题；
- 如果一个乐器有多个符号，则会出现同样的问题：“找不到符号”。
------------------------
详情请阅读此帖：
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/442553
why don't MetqQuotes mapping for the 6 char
XAUUSD <--->XAUUSD.mt
- 2026.08.02
- www.mql5.com
Did you read my previous post?
It is not mapped because of the following:
- margin calculation of your symbol is not Forex; how to know that? look at the symbol's specification in Metatrader;
or
- your broker proposes more than 1 symnol for Gold.
It is written here:
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
or in Chinese:
- 2013.02.20
- www.mql5.com
Did you read my previous post?
It is not mapped because of the following:
- margin calculation of your symbol is not Forex; how to know that? look at the symbol's specification in Metatrader;
or
- your broker proposes more than 1 symnol for Gold.
It is written here:
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
or in Chinese:
I read already
why so many rules make client very inconvenient
very not user friendly
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Moderator ,
My broker using XAUUSD.mt which cannot copy trades because of my broker use XAUUSD.mt
Can U alter the terminal signal function which can map with XAUUSD.mt.
Many thank you
2026.08.02 21:42:24.234 Signal : position XAUUSD skipped as no symbol found