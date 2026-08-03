To MetaQuotes , the signal cannot be copied

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Moderator ,

My broker using XAUUSD.mt which cannot copy trades because of my broker use XAUUSD.mt

Can U alter the terminal signal function which can map with  XAUUSD.mt.

Many thank you

2026.08.02 21:42:24.234 Signal : position XAUUSD skipped as no symbol found



 

Itn is related to the broker, for example:

  • if the margin calculation for the symbols are not Forex so you will get "no symbol found" issue;
  • if you have more than one symbol for one instrument so - same: "no symbol found" issue.

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read this thread for details:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/442553

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Itn 与经纪商有关，例如：

  • 如果交易品种的保证金计算不是外汇交易品种，则会收到“未找到交易品种”的问题；
  • 如果一个乐器有多个符号，则会出现同样的问题：“找不到符号”。

------------------------

详情请阅读此帖：
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/442553

why don't MetqQuotes mapping for the 6 char

XAUUSD <--->XAUUSD.mt

XAUUSD (Gold vs US Dollar): Precious Metal Prices & Live Charts
XAUUSD (Gold vs US Dollar): Precious Metal Prices & Live Charts
  • 2026.08.02
  • www.mql5.com
XAUUSD exchange rate has changed by -1.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4020.94 and at a high of 4111.67
 
LEE Chun Wing #:

why don't MetqQuotes mapping for the 6 char

XAUUSD <--->XAUUSD.mt

Did you read my previous post?

It is not mapped because of the following:

- margin calculation of your symbol is not Forex; how to know that? look at the symbol's specification in Metatrader;
or
- your broker proposes more than 1 symnol for Gold.

It is written here:
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service 
or in Chinese:

关于信号服务的常见问题 - 提供商的交易品种名为GOLD，我的交易商有同样的工具，但是我的却名为XAUUSD。这种情况下GOLD的交易可以复制到XAUUSD上吗？
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
  • 2013.02.20
  • www.mql5.com
The text provides an extensive guide on using the MetaTrader Signals service, covering topics such as creating and subscribing to signals, managing subscriptions, handling volume and symbol mapping, understanding growth calculations, and addressing common questions. It explains the process of setting up a signal, subscribing to others, and managing account settings, while also detailing the rules and limitations of the service.
 
Sergey Golubev #:

Did you read my previous post?

It is not mapped because of the following:

- margin calculation of your symbol is not Forex; how to know that? look at the symbol's specification in Metatrader;
or
- your broker proposes more than 1 symnol for Gold.

It is written here:
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service 
or in Chinese:

关于信号服务的常见问题 - 提供商的交易品种名为GOLD，我的交易商有同样的工具，但是我的却名为XAUUSD。这种情况下GOLD的交易可以复制到XAUUSD上吗？

I read already

why so many rules make client very inconvenient


very not user friendly

 
LEE Chun Wing #:

why don't MetqQuotes mapping for symbol which like XAUUSD, when symbol first 6 char equals

 XAUUSD <--->XAUUSD.mt

why don't MetqQuotes mapping for symbol which like XAUUSD, when symbol first 6 char equals
 
LEE Chun Wing #:
why don't MetqQuotes mapping for symbol which like XAUUSD, when symbol first 6 char equals
it is already explained to you: THE SYMBOL SPECIFICATIONS ARE DIFFERENT. they can only be mapped if some specifications are same.
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