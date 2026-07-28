My verification request was denied?

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Hello,
My MQL5 account verification was rejected. Because of this, I cannot create a trading signal. Could you please tell me the exact reason for the rejection and what documents I need to submit to complete the verification? Thank you.
 
read this thred: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/508066
Seller verification rejected without explanation
Seller verification rejected without explanation
  • 2026.04.08
  • www.mql5.com
Hello, I recently applied for Seller status on MQL5 because I would like to publish a trading signal on the platform...
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