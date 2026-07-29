Seller verification rejected without explanation
Hello,
I recently applied for Seller status on MQL5 because I would like to publish a trading signal on the platform.
During the registration process my identity verification was rejected automatically, but I did not receive any explanation about the reason for the rejection.
The problem is that the system now shows the status as “Rejected” and it does not allow me to submit the documents again. It looks like the process is permanently blocked and I currently have no way to correct the issue or try the verification again.
Could a moderator please help clarify:
- Why the verification was rejected
- Whether it is possible to submit the documents again
- What I should correct in order to complete the Seller registration
My MQL5 username is: adenauer692
Thank you very much for any help.
If a moderator could take a look at this issue I would really appreciate it.
@Fernando Carreiro @Alain Verleyen
- www.mql5.com
We’re sorry your verification was rejected. Unfortunately, rejection issues can’t be handled via the forum.Please contact directly the Service Desk - they are the only channel that can review your case.
We’re sorry your verification was rejected. Unfortunately, rejection issues can’t be handled via the forum.Please contact directly the Service Desk - they are the only channel that can review your case.
Hello,I recently tried to register as a seller on MQL5, but my application was automatically rejected with the message stating that I did not pass the automated verification.I strictly comply with all the terms of service. This is my very first time creating an account on MQL5, I do not own any other accounts, and I did not use any VPN or proxy during the registration process. All the documentation and personal data provided are 100% genuine and belong to me.Since the automated system might have triggered a false positive (perhaps due to my internet provider's dynamic IP), I kindly request a manual review of my verification request by a human agent. I am fully available to provide any additional verification or documents required.Thank you for your time and assistance.Best regards,
Nilton Santos
Hello, Nilton Santos, your review request needs to be made to the Service Desk. Good luck!
Hi there I have same problem, the system has a problem reading my document. When I click on Service Desk, there is AI generated short answers, it does not allow to contact anyone and does not give any contact details. The AI keeps on repeating the same thing over and over. Not helpful!. Is there like email address for support team or Service Desk?
Hi there I have same problem, the system has a problem reading my document. When I click on Service Desk, there is AI generated short answers, it does not allow to contact anyone and does not give any contact details. The AI keeps on repeating the same thing over and over. Not helpful!. Is there like email address for support team or Service Desk?
Try to bypass the chatbot (do not speak with bot) to create a ticket to the service desk.
Example: it took less than 1 min for me -
Try to bypass the chatbot (do not speak with bot) to create a ticket to the service desk.
Example: it took less than 1 min for me -
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Hello,
I recently applied for Seller status on MQL5 because I would like to publish a trading signal on the platform.
During the registration process my identity verification was rejected automatically, but I did not receive any explanation about the reason for the rejection.
The problem is that the system now shows the status as “Rejected” and it does not allow me to submit the documents again. It looks like the process is permanently blocked and I currently have no way to correct the issue or try the verification again.
Could a moderator please help clarify:
My MQL5 username is: adenauer692
Thank you very much for any help.
If a moderator could take a look at this issue I would really appreciate it.
@Fernando Carreiro @Alain Verleyen