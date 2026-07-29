Seller verification rejected without explanation

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Hello,

I recently applied for Seller status on MQL5 because I would like to publish a trading signal on the platform.

During the registration process my identity verification was rejected automatically, but I did not receive any explanation about the reason for the rejection.

The problem is that the system now shows the status as “Rejected” and it does not allow me to submit the documents again. It looks like the process is permanently blocked and I currently have no way to correct the issue or try the verification again.

Could a moderator please help clarify:

  1. Why the verification was rejected
  2. Whether it is possible to submit the documents again
  3. What I should correct in order to complete the Seller registration

My MQL5 username is: adenauer692

Thank you very much for any help.

If a moderator could take a look at this issue I would really appreciate it.
@Fernando Carreiro @Alain Verleyen

 
adenauer692:

Hello,

I recently applied for Seller status on MQL5 because I would like to publish a trading signal on the platform.

During the registration process my identity verification was rejected automatically, but I did not receive any explanation about the reason for the rejection.

The problem is that the system now shows the status as “Rejected” and it does not allow me to submit the documents again. It looks like the process is permanently blocked and I currently have no way to correct the issue or try the verification again.

Could a moderator please help clarify:

  1. Why the verification was rejected
  2. Whether it is possible to submit the documents again
  3. What I should correct in order to complete the Seller registration

My MQL5 username is: adenauer692

Thank you very much for any help.

If a moderator could take a look at this issue I would really appreciate it.
@Fernando Carreiro @Alain Verleyen

We’re sorry your verification was rejected. Unfortunately, rejection issues can’t be handled via the forum.Please contact directly the Service Desk - they are the only channel that can review your case.
Contact Us
Contact Us
  • www.mql5.com
Send your messages and see the history of your requests to the mql5.com support team even if you are not registered on the website.
 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:
We’re sorry your verification was rejected. Unfortunately, rejection issues can’t be handled via the forum.Please contact directly the Service Desk - they are the only channel that can review your case.
Okay, thanks! I'll try it. I find it very strange that the system isn't more collaborative, more explanatory, and apparently doesn't give you a second chance.
 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:
We’re sorry your verification was rejected. Unfortunately, rejection issues can’t be handled via the forum.Please contact directly the Service Desk - they are the only channel that can review your case.
The same case happened to me, and I have already given my resident card, but the verification was quickly rejected, I feel strange from MQL5 at this time
 
Hello,
I recently tried to register as a seller on MQL5, but my application was automatically rejected with the message stating that I did not pass the automated verification.
I strictly comply with all the terms of service. This is my very first time creating an account on MQL5, I do not own any other accounts, and I did not use any VPN or proxy during the registration process. All the documentation and personal data provided are 100% genuine and belong to me.
Since the automated system might have triggered a false positive (perhaps due to my internet provider's dynamic IP), I kindly request a manual review of my verification request by a human agent. I am fully available to provide any additional verification or documents required.
Thank you for your time and assistance.
Best regards,
Nilton Santos
 
Nilton Santos #Hello, I recently tried to register as a seller on MQL5, but my application was automatically rejected with the message stating that I did not pass the automated verification. I strictly comply with all the terms of service. This is my very first time creating an account on MQL5, I do not own any other accounts, and I did not use any VPN or proxy during the registration process. All the documentation and personal data provided are 100% genuine and belong to me. Since the automated system might have triggered a false positive (perhaps due to my internet provider's dynamic IP), I kindly request a manual review of my verification request by a human agent. I am fully available to provide any additional verification or documents required. Thank you for your time and assistance. Best regards, Nilton Santos
Hello, Nilton Santos, your review request needs to be made to the Service Desk. Good luck!
 
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira #:
Hello, Nilton Santos, your review request needs to be made to the Service Desk. Good luck!
Hi there I have same problem, the system has a problem reading my document. When I click on Service Desk, there is AI generated short answers, it does not allow to contact anyone and does not give any contact details. The AI keeps on repeating the same thing over and over. Not helpful!. Is there like email address for support team or Service Desk?
Files:
WhereSupportDesk.png  92 kb
 
MasterTanzanite #:
Hi there I have same problem, the system has a problem reading my document. When I click on Service Desk, there is AI generated short answers, it does not allow to contact anyone and does not give any contact details. The AI keeps on repeating the same thing over and over. Not helpful!. Is there like email address for support team or Service Desk?
Where is Service Desk?
 
MasterTanzanite #:
Hi there I have same problem, the system has a problem reading my document. When I click on Service Desk, there is AI generated short answers, it does not allow to contact anyone and does not give any contact details. The AI keeps on repeating the same thing over and over. Not helpful!. Is there like email address for support team or Service Desk?

Try to bypass the chatbot (do not speak with bot) to create a ticket to the service desk. 
Example: it took less than 1 min for me - 

 
applying using the passport was the best.
 
Sergey Golubev #:

Try to bypass the chatbot (do not speak with bot) to create a ticket to the service desk. 
Example: it took less than 1 min for me - 

Hi Sergey thank you for information but I am not able to by pass the chatbot. It keeps on repeating same message saying " I must choose from the options given. And if I select seller registration it give link to continue sell registration process. I don't if different people have different settings for this chatbot. I see the message on your chatbot is different from the message given to my chatbot. For you the message says" I will pass it on...." but for the message is different. please check the screenshot below. I there something that I am missing!
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