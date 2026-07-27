why my profile not reflect the actual?

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i had 72 products on my seller page but in my profile at https://www.mql5.com/en/users/syafiza it shows 0. i also got hundreds pf demo odwnloaded but why it also 0?  help me! its hapenned long time ago but now i can't hide my frustrated feelings. help me
 
I have the same exact problem. A MOD suggested me in the Forums to contact Service Desk.
 
Star reviews on overview gone again.
 
Andrew Pun Magar #:
I have the same exact problem. A MOD suggested me in the Forums to contact Service Desk.

Some users reported the similar (same or similar) issue - for example (machine translation from Russian)

Forum on trading, automated trading systems, and trading strategy testing

Question about Market.

Igor Nagorniuk , 2026.07.26 07:01

I had a similar situation. I wrote an indicator and posted it to the Market. Then, I told a friend about it for testing. He downloaded the demo. Here's the problem. The Market page doesn't show the downloaded demos (it says 0 demos downloaded). Question: What's the problem?

..and one of the reason is the following (it was found by sellers) for example (machine translation from Russian):


Forum on trading, automated trading systems, and trading strategy testing

Question about Market.

Volodymyr Zubov , 2026.07.27 08:30

Shared local network, shared IP. Of course, it won't show up, as if I downloaded it myself. It's supposedly to protect against fraud.

..but it may be some bug which will be fix. 
Anyway, the service desk will look at it (I hope they were already informed).

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Some users reported the similar (same or similar) issue - for example (machine translation from Russian)

..and one of the reason is the following (it was found by sellers) for example (machine translation from Russian):



..but it may be some bug which will be fix. 
Anyway, the service desk will look at it (I hope they were already informed).

Yes, it is a bug. And btw I know for sure mql5 team will solve this problem. 
 

Hello. Same is here , and i belive there's a lot more. That's make me a lot to think about this environmental. Maybe its time,  something NEW for Coders and Traders cooming soon. Something what will United not seperate.

Big Fish play in one team taking money they are United and small fish are seperates, loosing this game for Better Tomorrow. 

Iam observing not only charts, codes, AI prompts and all evaluation since Ai comes to everyones phone. Detect many scammers as well in this environmental. Telegram Bots, IG super cool signals etc etc... 

Thats how Internet Life evolove. 

And all of this seperates right peoples from Sht ones...

Sad but True \w/

Have a Wonderfull Trends LAdies and Gentelmans  

Files:
hmm.jpg  79 kb
 

THE PROBLEM HAS BEEN SOLVED!

 
Things are coming back as it Was before. Thank You Moderators . You Rocks \m/
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