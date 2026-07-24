How to make an image that is transparent in the background?
The reason isn't the black vs white background — it's that a 24-bit BMP has no alpha channel at all, so there's nothing to make transparent. Two things usually fix this:
1. If you don't actually need an image file, skip the BMP and draw straight onto a canvas with an alpha-capable format. The default CreateBitmapLabel format is COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA (opaque) — that's the usual culprit. Use ARGB_NORMALIZE and erase to a fully transparent background:
#include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh> CCanvas canvas; canvas.CreateBitmapLabel("myImg", x, y, w, h, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE); canvas.Erase(0); // 0 = fully transparent canvas.FillCircle(w/2, h/2, 40, ColorToARGB(clrDodgerBlue, 255)); canvas.Update();
Erase(0) leaves the background see-through and only what you draw (with alpha in the color's A byte) shows up.
2. If you specifically need to load a picture, it has to be a 32-bit BMP with a real alpha channel — and save it in top-down row order. CCanvas has a long-standing quirk where a bottom-up BMP renders only the top half, which sends a lot of people down the wrong path.
ARGB_NORMALIZE premultiplies alpha for you, so blending over the chart looks correct out of the box. Start there.
Hello friends;
As I have tested before, we can just use images that are bmp type and also they should be 16 and 24 I think. I wanted to make an object that has no background. Let me explain with an example:
I used this article. The problem is when I want to create an image I don't know how to make transparent background. I used black bg and white bg, but none of them worked.
Do you know how I can fix it?
- 2023.07.15
- www.mql5.com
The catch is the format: a 16- or 24-bit BMP has no alpha channel, so it simply can't carry transparency — there's no "no background" for it to store, which is why nothing you tried worked, whatever colour you used.
You need an image with an alpha channel:
- a PNG — transparency built in, simplest path, and it's what Connor switched to, or
- a 32-bit BMP with an alpha channel — save it top-down, or only the top half shows.
Make it in any editor (Paint.NET, GIMP, Photoshop) with the background erased to transparent, export as PNG or 32-bit BMP, and load that — the bars will sit with the chart showing around them, exactly like your example.
The catch is the format: a 16- or 24-bit BMP has no alpha channel, so it simply can't carry transparency — there's no "no background" for it to store, which is why nothing you tried worked, whatever colour you used.
You need an image with an alpha channel:
- a PNG — transparency built in, simplest path, and it's what Connor switched to, or
- a 32-bit BMP with an alpha channel — save it top-down, or only the top half shows.
Make it in any editor (Paint.NET, GIMP, Photoshop) with the background erased to transparent, export as PNG or 32-bit BMP, and load that — the bars will sit with the chart showing around them, exactly like your example.
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Hello friends;
As I have tested before, we can just use images that are bmp type and also they should be 16 and 24 I think. I wanted to make an object that has no background. Let me explain with an example:
I used this article. The problem is when I want to create an image I don't know how to make transparent background. I used black bg and white bg, but none of them worked.
Do you know how I can fix it?