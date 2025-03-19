Need help to create image to fill all the background chart

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#property indicator_chart_window
#property strict

string filename = "\\Images\\alpha.bmp";



int start ()

{

ObjectCreate( 0,filename, OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL, 0, 0, 0 );
    ObjectSetString( 0, filename, OBJPROP_BMPFILE, filename );
ObjectSetInteger(0,filename,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,100);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,filename,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,100);
 ObjectSetInteger(0,filename,OBJPROP_BACK,1);


return (0);
}


Hi, i need help to fill all my chart with a image file, my goal is to use several images, and in certain moments change the background image,  the problem is that i can't make the image larger, and fit all the chart, i know it's possible because there is an indicator called chartwall, but it only works on windows, so what should i do to complete this task? thanks for any help

4

 

If i use a larger image, it fits more, but how can i manage to make it expand and fill all the chart? thanks


4

 

Either use bigger images or find a C++ class that can manipulate images.

You can set size parameters but it can only cut down images.

 
kypa:

Either use bigger images or find a C++ class that can manipulate images.

You can set size parameters but it can only cut down images.

So it's not possible built in, thanks for answer
 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/204273
Scaling Bitmap
Scaling Bitmap
  • 2017.06.15
  • www.mql5.com
How do you guys rescale the bitmap label objects in your graphical interfaces, if the display DPI settings differs from default...
 
Alain Verleyen:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/204273
Too much complicated that way, i think i'll follow @kypa and use bigger images to fit the screen
 
Can you send me the chartwall file? I can't download it.
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