Need help to create image to fill all the background chart
Either use bigger images or find a C++ class that can manipulate images.
You can set size parameters but it can only cut down images.
kypa:So it's not possible built in, thanks for answer
Either use bigger images or find a C++ class that can manipulate images.
You can set size parameters but it can only cut down images.
Either use bigger images or find a C++ class that can manipulate images.
You can set size parameters but it can only cut down images.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/204273
Scaling Bitmap
- 2017.06.15
- www.mql5.com
How do you guys rescale the bitmap label objects in your graphical interfaces, if the display DPI settings differs from default...
Alain Verleyen:Too much complicated that way, i think i'll follow @kypa and use bigger images to fit the screen
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/204273
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/204273
Can you send me the chartwall file? I can't download it.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi, i need help to fill all my chart with a image file, my goal is to use several images, and in certain moments change the background image, the problem is that i can't make the image larger, and fit all the chart, i know it's possible because there is an indicator called chartwall, but it only works on windows, so what should i do to complete this task? thanks for any help