Graphics in MetaTrader 5: Canvas - drawing inside the buffer with the object snap
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The new ResourceCreate function has appeared in build 619 for creation of dynamic graphical resources on the fly.
With this function, you can now create any complex images in 32 bit color (including the alpha channel) and attach them to chart objects.
How can developers benefit from that:
ResourceLoad() function will be available in the nearest build. It will allow to read the resources that had been attached to EX5 file some time before
for example, we can draw a semi-transparent cloud with the prediction of possible market directions by managing color and saturation
Soon we will add CCanvas class to the standard library. This class will allow to easily manipulate the images by drawing them in its own buffer with the output to a bound object.
Here is a simple script showing the operation of this class (the files are attached):