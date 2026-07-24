MT5 app crashes constantly and won't load real-time charts - Vivo X100 Pro

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Hi everyone,

I'm having a persistent issue with the MT5 app on my phone (Vivo X100 Pro). The problems are:
Real-time charts don't load at all
The app crashes/closes by itself constantly
Troubleshooting I've already tried:
Reinstalled the app completely
Cleared app data and cache
None of this fixed the issue. Has anyone experienced this on the same device or a similar Android version? Any suggestions would be appreciated.

Thanks in advance!
 
Raul Elias:
Vivo X100 Pro...

Based on my research, the globally released (outside of China) Vivo X100 Pro runs a modified version of Android:

Funtouch OS is an Android-based operating system developed by Vivo. It was initially released in 2013 and serves as the primary software on Vivo smartphones. The operating system is based on the Android platform and has been modified to improve the user experience. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Funtouch_OS, additional sources omitted due to Forum rules regarding commercial content).

Unfortunately, I was unable to find any compatibility documentation for Mobile MT5 for Android on Funtouch OS. It is possible that Mobile MT5 for Android is not compatible with modified versions of Android.

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

Based on my research, the globally released (outside of China) Vivo X100 Pro runs a modified version of Android:

Funtouch OS is an Android-based operating system developed by Vivo. It was initially released in 2013 and serves as the primary software on Vivo smartphones. The operating system is based on the Android platform and has been modified to improve the user experience. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Funtouch_OS, additional sources omitted due to Forum rules regarding commercial content).

Unfortunately, I was unable to find any compatibility documentation for Mobile MT5 for Android on Funtouch OS. It is possible that Mobile MT5 for Android is not compatible with modified versions of Android.

Now is OriginOS 6.
 
Raul Elias #:
Now is OriginOS 6.

Do you have Advanced Protection Mode enabled?

"Once Advanced Protection Mode is enabled, the system can change the way certain services and apps behave" (https://nokiamob.net/2026/06/22/android-advanced-protection-mode-explained-what-it-does-and-how-to-enable-it).

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

Do you have Advanced Protection Mode enabled?

"Once Advanced Protection Mode is enabled, the system can change the way certain services and apps behave" (https://nokiamob.net/2026/06/22/android-advanced-protection-mode-explained-what-it-does-and-how-to-enable-it).

Thank you.
Checked Advanced Protection Mode, it's disabled on my device.
 
Raul Elias #:
Thank you.
Checked Advanced Protection Mode, it's disabled on my device.

You're welcome.

Then I'm assuming that your Ultra Power-Saving Mode probably is disabled too. if not, it's worth a try to disable it.

Otherwise, it's tough for me without the phone in-hand. You might want to reach out to support@metaquotes.net, the official contact in the Play store (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=net.metaquotes.metatrader5).

 
Try updating your terminal to version 6001, it will be available in GP today.
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