MT5 app crashes constantly and won't load real-time charts - Vivo X100 Pro
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Vivo X100 Pro...
Based on my research, the globally released (outside of China) Vivo X100 Pro runs a modified version of Android:
Funtouch OS is an Android-based operating system developed by Vivo. It was initially released in 2013 and serves as the primary software on Vivo smartphones. The operating system is based on the Android platform and has been modified to improve the user experience. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Funtouch_OS, additional sources omitted due to Forum rules regarding commercial content).
Unfortunately, I was unable to find any compatibility documentation for Mobile MT5 for Android on Funtouch OS. It is possible that Mobile MT5 for Android is not compatible with modified versions of Android.
Based on my research, the globally released (outside of China) Vivo X100 Pro runs a modified version of Android:
Funtouch OS is an Android-based operating system developed by Vivo. It was initially released in 2013 and serves as the primary software on Vivo smartphones. The operating system is based on the Android platform and has been modified to improve the user experience. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Funtouch_OS, additional sources omitted due to Forum rules regarding commercial content).
Unfortunately, I was unable to find any compatibility documentation for Mobile MT5 for Android on Funtouch OS. It is possible that Mobile MT5 for Android is not compatible with modified versions of Android.
Do you have Advanced Protection Mode enabled?
"Once Advanced Protection Mode is enabled, the system can change the way certain services and apps behave" (https://nokiamob.net/2026/06/22/android-advanced-protection-mode-explained-what-it-does-and-how-to-enable-it).
Do you have Advanced Protection Mode enabled?
"Once Advanced Protection Mode is enabled, the system can change the way certain services and apps behave" (https://nokiamob.net/2026/06/22/android-advanced-protection-mode-explained-what-it-does-and-how-to-enable-it).
Thank you.
You're welcome.
Then I'm assuming that your Ultra Power-Saving Mode probably is disabled too. if not, it's worth a try to disable it.
Otherwise, it's tough for me without the phone in-hand. You might want to reach out to support@metaquotes.net, the official contact in the Play store (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=net.metaquotes.metatrader5).
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