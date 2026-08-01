MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 6060: AI Integration, Passkey, and Code Management Improvements in MetaEditor - page 2
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems, and trading strategy testing
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 6060: AI Integration, Passkey, and Convenient Code Work in MetaEditor
Renat Fatkhullin , 2026.07.26 21:57
The MQL5 Lite provider quickly surpassed the 100 billion token milestone during beta testing:
6061 issues:
MetaEditor: right click on e.g. built in function, help is disabled (greyed out) but pressing F1 works.
Next, please check StringToCharArray() function, it seems to add random byte to the beginning of the array.
Here's a sample code to test it:
Also, and this is just an opinion, new help just sucks.
And one last thing -- "Removed support for publishing trading reports via FTP. This legacy feature is deprecated and is no longer widely used." -- how do you measure that it is not widely used? Even if so, it wasn't useless. I was using it, it was great feature.
I'd like to see some new features and improvements in drawing tools, MT5 is at least 2 decades behind with drawing tools. E.g. multi-line text for notes, or how about templates for multi level tools?
Cheers.
Next, please check StringToCharArray() function, it seems to add random byte to the beginning of the array.
void OnStart()
Is it planned to allow direct communication with the AI agent from MQL5 code? For example, I'd like to write a script that retrieves data from my custom indicators and sends it to the AI agent for analysis.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems, and trading strategy testing
MetaTrader 5 Beta Build 5955: MCP and Agent AI Support
Renat Fatkhullin , 2026.07.10 11:33Not anytime soon. It would be agent flooding anyway.
Ask the Assistant.
Missing parameters.
With a bit of research, I've learned that mt5's asynchronous multithread architecture focuses more on complex mathematics for EAs and not more on the charts and objects themselves. Also, when switching timeframes, the bars are deleted along with the objects, and then they are recreated. So switching to different timeframes takes time for charts to load. Is there a way to make it behave like MT4, where the charts and objects are lightweight? MT4 charts don't rebuild when transitioning through timeframes.
Do you have any plans to make an update about object creations and changing timeframes to be effortless? What are other ways to handle objects as effortless as mt4? Thank you.
Hello, I'm new to mt5 and I want to transition here because there are more instruments, timeframes, and other new features. As I converted some of my mt4 indicators to mt5, the charts on the mt5 don't really respond well to the objects that are created, whereas in mt4 it works very well. When I switch timeframes, it's not instant, and it takes time.
With a bit of research, I've learned that mt5's asynchronous multithread architecture focuses more on complex mathematics for EAs and not more on the charts and objects themselves. Also, when switching timeframes, the bars are deleted along with the objects, and then they are recreated. So switching to different timeframes takes time for charts to load. Is there a way to make it behave like MT4, where the charts and objects are lightweight? MT4 charts don't rebuild when transitioning through timeframes.
Do you have any plans to make an update about object creations and changing timeframes to be effortless? What are other ways to handle objects as effortless as mt4? Thank you.
MT5 is far superior to MT4, also about chart and objects. You need to learn how to deal with them optimally.
If you need concrete help then post concrete information, code, screenshot, log, etc...
Subject: Feature Request — Horizontal Lock for Trend Line Tool (still unresolved since 2013)
Hello MetaQuotes Team,
I'd like to revive a feature request that was first raised in this forum back in 2013 and still hasn't been properly addressed:
🔗 https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/12639
The problem:
MT5 currently has two separate tools:
There's still no simple, intuitive way to draw a short horizontal segment with a fixed start and end point — flat at 0°, but only existing between two specific points on the chart.
What's been tried (and why it's not a real solution):
In the 2013 thread, the only workaround found was a very unintuitive manipulation: release the mouse button first, then hold Shift to snap the line horizontal. Even the moderator who tested it admitted it was "a little weird as manipulation to do." This is not a proper feature — it's a fragile workaround that most users don't even know exists.
What I'm requesting:
Please add a modifier-key lock (Shift or Ctrl) to the Trend Line tool so that holding it while dragging locks the line to a perfectly horizontal angle in real time — similar to how TradingView and other platforms (e.g. Sierra Chart, as mentioned in the original 2013 thread) have handled this for years.
Why this matters:
This is a very common need for traders marking short-term support/resistance zones or price ranges without extending lines across the whole chart. The fact that this request has been open for over a decade, in a thread specifically created to centralize suggestions, suggests it simply got lost — not that there's no demand for it.
I'd really appreciate it if the development team could finally consider implementing this properly in a future update.
Thank you for your time.
Best regards,
...
AI generated post are not welcome in this forum. Use your own words next time.
Why do you need 2 posts to ask the same thing ?