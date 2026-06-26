If your support option works then why I should create forum here?
@MetaQuotes
@MetaQuotes Support
I even created a ticket https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sephirothprim3/servicedesk/371381/page3 with help of secondary account to follow rules of creating TICKET but NO ONE REPLYING ME PROPERLY. MY PURCHASE IS STUCK FOR MORE THEN 6 HOURS & account is still RESTRICTED
- www.mql5.com
Be patient, you will get an answer.
Thank you for your response.
As you know, this is my third purchase using the same card ending in 5003. During my previous two purchases, I completed all of the required verification procedures, including identity and card verification. Could you please clarify whether I am required to complete the same verification every time I make a purchase with this already verified card?
I fully understand the need for security measures and have always cooperated with your verification requests. However, I am struggling to understand why my account has also been restricted from creating a support ticket. If additional information or documents are required, I am more than willing to provide them. I simply don't understand why I have been prevented from contacting Support through the proper channel.
I am also concerned that the indicator I purchased has stopped working because of this restriction. This has had a significant impact on my trading activities. I currently have several open positions, and without access to the indicator, I am unable to make informed trading decisions. As a result, I am facing potential financial losses and am uncertain whether I should continue holding my positions or close them at a loss.
This situation is causing me considerable stress and anxiety. I have always complied with your verification requirements and have been an MQL5 customer for many years.
I kindly ask you to help me. Please review my case as a matter of urgency or assign someone to look into this matter and either remove the restrictions or let me know exactly what additional information you require so that I can resolve this issue as quickly as possible.
Thank you for your understanding, and I look forward to your prompt assistance.
I just realized that I also purchased your Power Candle indicator and I must say I'm genuinely impressed with its performance.
Thank you for creating such an amazing indicator. It has been a valuable addition to my trading and I truly appreciate the effort put into developing it.
Indicator that I purchased already has been stop working due to Financial operations are limited. Its not just 30 USD but loss of 200 USD.
@MetaQuotes
@MetaQuotes Support
Please Help
@MetaQuotes
@MetaQuotes Support
I sincerely ask for your help. Please reply urgently. This issue is having a significant impact on my trading and I would greatly appreciate any update or guidance you can provide.
Thank you for your time and understanding.
MY PURCHASE IS STUCK FOR MORE THEN 6 HOURS & account is still RESTRICTED
Did you pay by using your bank card?
I am asking because it is strongly recommended to deposit necessary fund to the forum profile, and pay directly from the forum profile after that (it is immediate purchase).
But if you paid by using bank card so it may take few days (days!) when fund will come to the Market.
Yes, it is not the same as you are buying something in supermarket; because in case of the Market - it is int'l payment and it takes time.
So, as I understand - your purchase is under processing and not finished yet.
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That is why it is recommended to pay from MQL5 forum profile, and it is stated many times on the forum - look at this thread:
How to buy, install, test and use a MT5 Expert Advisor
- 2021.03.30
- www.mql5.com
I am required to complete the same verification every time I make a purchase with this already verified card?
Means: it is not against you personally ... it is the technical situation when we need to verify some card from time to time for example.
- 2026.05.20
- www.mql5.com
Indicator that I purchased already has been stop working due to Financial operations are limited.
"Financial operations are limited" situatiation has nothing to do with any purchase.
- Because if you purchased directly from your MQL5 forum profile (from inside your Metatrader for example) so it is immediate purchase,
- if you used bank card to purchase so it may take few days for purchase; I mean: if the fund already deducted from your card so it does not mean that you already purchased ... it is necessary to wait until the fund will come to the Market.
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"Financial operations are limited" is the usual/normal situation, and every users (especially the sellers) are having this situation from time to time.
How to fix it? Wait for the limitation will be lifted, or write to the service desk asking them for advice.
Did you pay by using your bank card?
I am asking because it is strongly recommended to deposit necessary fund to the forum profile, and pay directly from the forum profile after that (it is immediate purchase).
But if you paid by using bank card so it may take few days (days!) when fund will come to the Market.
Yes, it is not the same as you are buying something in supermarket; because in case of the Market - it is imt'l payment and it takes time.
So, as I understand - your purchase is under processing and not finished yet.
---------------
That is why it is recommended to pay from MQL5 forum profile, and it is stated many times on the forum - look at this thread:
Hello Sergey,
I purchased an indicator using my Visa card and the payment has already been deducted from my card and credited to my MQL5 balance, as shown in the attached screenshot. It happened previously and after verify card they activate my account on the same day within 2 hours but this time its more than 7 hours.
However, I don't understand why my account has been restricted from creating a support ticket. If the funds have already been credited to my MQL5 balance, why am I receiving the message "Financial operations are limited"? as Ticket is required, I created one by creating another MQL account.
Could you please help me understand the reason for this restriction and advise me on how I can resolve it?
Thank you for your assistance.
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@MetaQuotes Support
@MetaQuotes
Before removing this forum, please answer "WHY I AM RESTRICTED TO CREATE A TICKET FOR SUPPORT USING THIS SAME ACCOUNT? THAT ALSO AFTER 3RD PURCHASE USING THE SAME CARD.