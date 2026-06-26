If your support option works then why I should create forum here? - page 3
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Hello @Marsel, @MetaQuotes, @MetaQuotes Support & @MetaQuotes Seller
I am genuinely disappointed with the response I received.
I clearly explained that I was unable to create a support ticket using my primary MQL5 account (SephirothPrime) because it was placed under the Financial Operations Limited restriction. The only reason I created a secondary account was to report this issue and request assistance.
My request was straightforward:
Remove the Financial Operations Limited restriction from my primary account (SephirothPrime).
Once my primary account is fully functional again, I will gladly proceed with deleting the secondary account, as it is no longer needed.
However, the response I received simply instructed me to delete the secondary account without addressing the root cause of the problem or explaining how I would be able to contact Support afterward.
This creates a logical contradiction. If I delete the secondary account while my primary account is still unable to create support tickets, how am I supposed to contact Support if I encounter another issue?
A more appropriate resolution would have been:
Remove the Financial Operations Limited restriction from my primary account.
Confirm that I can once again create support tickets from that account.
Then ask me to delete the secondary account, which I would be happy to do.
I have no intention of keeping multiple accounts. The secondary account was created solely because your system prevented me from contacting Support through my primary account.
I respectfully ask that you review my case again and address the actual issue rather than focusing only on the existence of the secondary account.
Details: MQL5.com: finance, Open, Start: 2026.06.25 20:23, Ticket : #6011233
Thank you, and I look forward to your response.
Update:
Restrictions removed and confirmed to fix issue in 3 working days.
Thank you @Marsel, @MetaQuotes and @MetaQuotes Support