Discussing the article: "Evaluating the Quality of Forex Spread Trading Based on Seasonal Factors in MetaTrader 5"
July WT-BRN sell 90 ppts
the rest in the article the nearest month is august - let's see the movements - I will provide data in reports here
additional indicator in the attachment and here on the article just the tab was open.
profit
the total difference between the beginning and the end of the month is 90 pips, which corresponds to the profit in pips when selling the spread at the beginning of the month and closing the spread sale on 31.07.2025.
next interim summarisation will be held in August - we can do it in a more extended format....
NAS100 profit July 900 pips!
and it is better to exit early on the last day of the month on the downward movement against seasonality - the profit from 1000 pips will make up.
I suggest the next months and entry and exit discussion here!
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Check out the new article: Evaluating the Quality of Forex Spread Trading Based on Seasonal Factors in MetaTrader 5.
Spread trading is the simultaneous opening of long and short positions on related instruments. Profit is generated by changes in relative prices between assets. Unlike arbitrage, spread positions carry risk, but it is lower than trading a single asset because relative prices are more stable.
Spread positions can be:
Using seasonal patterns in spread trading reduces the influence of external factors and increases predictability. The SpreadMultiYearComparison indicator for MetaTrader 5 helps identify and analyze such patterns. It is useful for both spread analysis and single asset analysis.
In the indicator, the spread is calculated as the difference between the opening prices of two instruments, with configurable weighting multipliers for each symbol, depending on the relative weight of its quotes within the spread.
Below is a step-by-step algorithm that helps us apply seasonal patterns in practice. Following this process helps identify consistent market patterns, make informed trading decisions, and manage risk effectively.
Author: Roman Shiredchenko