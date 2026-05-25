Discussing the article: "Evaluating the Quality of Forex Spread Trading Based on Seasonal Factors in MetaTrader 5"

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Check out the new article: Evaluating the Quality of Forex Spread Trading Based on Seasonal Factors in MetaTrader 5.

The article examines the quality of a seasonal trading approach on a daily timeframe, both for individual symbols and for spreads. Particular attention is paid to identifying recurring monthly cycles and the possibilities of their application in trading within the current year.

Spread trading is the simultaneous opening of long and short positions on related instruments. Profit is generated by changes in relative prices between assets. Unlike arbitrage, spread positions carry risk, but it is lower than trading a single asset because relative prices are more stable.

Spread positions can be:

  • intra-market — on different symbols of the same market (for example, currency pairs or metals).
  • inter-market — on different but related commodities (for example, "wheat-corn").
  • inter-exchange — for the same commodity on different exchanges (for example, wheat on the CBOT and KCBT).

    Using seasonal patterns in spread trading reduces the influence of external factors and increases predictability. The SpreadMultiYearComparison indicator for MetaTrader 5 helps identify and analyze such patterns. It is useful for both spread analysis and single asset analysis.

    In the indicator, the spread is calculated as the difference between the opening prices of two instruments, with configurable weighting multipliers for each symbol, depending on the relative weight of its quotes within the spread.

    Below is a step-by-step algorithm that helps us apply seasonal patterns in practice. Following this process helps identify consistent market patterns, make informed trading decisions, and manage risk effectively.


    Author: Roman Shiredchenko

     
    There are a lot of interesting forecasts for July, seasonally, let's see the results and conclusions can be drawn for July.
     

    For example, the NQ100 is strictly seasonal - July results will be summarised at the end of the month.

     

    I will provide data on the results of the seasonality indicator this weekend via MetaTrader5, but it is already clear that NQ performed superbly!

     

    July WT-BRN sell 90 ppts

    the rest in the article the nearest month is august - let's see the movements - I will provide data in reports here

    additional indicator in the attachment and here on the article just the tab was open.


    profit

    ,



    the total difference between the beginning and the end of the month is 90 pips, which corresponds to the profit in pips when selling the spread at the beginning of the month and closing the spread sale on 31.07.2025.

    Files:
    spreads.mq5  9 kb
     

    next interim summarisation will be held in August - we can do it in a more extended format....

     
    And most importantly I forgot the NQ report for July will be posted at the weekend! Via spread indicator!
     

    NAS100 profit July 900 pips!


    and it is better to exit early on the last day of the month on the downward movement against seasonality - the profit from 1000 pips will make up.


    I suggest the next months and entry and exit discussion here!

    Welcome to the world of seasonal trading!

     

    on the first ticker picture in the article! SP500 July, there is a profit!


     

    AUDNZD for August seasonality has worked out well!

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