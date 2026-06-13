Honest question: Is this backtest result worth pursuing further? - page 3
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A complete strategy must include money management otherwise you will blow your account 100% sooner or later.
Not only do you take things out of context, it is nonsense as wel.
Taken from a signal. Looking purely at the trading strategy it has a negative expectancy in points, yet in money terms it is in profit.
So, no! You can fool yourself with money managment all day long. The main thing again in context of evaluating the true performance is to look at points and calcualte all performance metrics accordingly, not in money terms.