Trendlines are Not Displaying on Mt5 Mobile
Hi Community!
I am on Mt5 Apple IOS mobile app and i realised that even after inserting Trendlines for All Time Frames, they are not showing on Lower Timeframes from M1-M15. On top of that, for M30, H1 and above, the trendlines disappear when it is zoomed in a little too much (Attached photos for H1 example)
Is anyone experiencing similar issue? Is there a solition to this thank you!
Files:
IMG_4485.jpeg 849 kb
IMG_4486.jpeg 717 kb
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Michael Charles Schefe #:Hi thanks for responding. but sorry i dont get you. The "Top price of the Trend Line being off the chart" can never be seen on the chart from Timeframes lower than Daily, but i am still able to see the trendline only until it is zoomed in to a certain point like the above attached photos. In addition, the Trendline is totally not shown in M15 onwards even how much i zoom out.
looks normal to me. as you said... "when it is zoomed in a little too much", ie see that the top end of the trend line is missing due to the top price of the trend line being "off the chart". so it is like you said. it is because you zoomed in a bit too close.
looks normal to me. as you said... "when it is zoomed in a little too much", ie see that the top end of the trend line is missing due to the top price of the trend line being "off the chart". so it is like you said. it is because you zoomed in a bit too close.
Whereas the on the Mt5 Desktop, the Trendline will always (and should) be visible regardless of whichever Timeframe and no matter how much it is zoomed out or in.
This is the problem
Files:
IMG_4491.jpeg 803 kb
IMG_4492.jpeg 792 kb
supercal #:yes i agree.sorry for the confusion. hopefully a dev will see this thread.
Hi thanks for responding. but sorry i dont get you. The "Top price of the Trend Line being off the chart" can never be seen on the chart from Timeframes lower than Daily, but i am still able to see the trendline only until it is zoomed in to a certain point like the above attached photos. In addition, the Trendline is totally not shown in M15 onwards even how much i zoom out.
Hi thanks for responding. but sorry i dont get you. The "Top price of the Trend Line being off the chart" can never be seen on the chart from Timeframes lower than Daily, but i am still able to see the trendline only until it is zoomed in to a certain point like the above attached photos. In addition, the Trendline is totally not shown in M15 onwards even how much i zoom out.
Whereas the on the Mt5 Desktop, the Trendline will always (and should) be visible regardless of whichever Timeframe and no matter how much it is zoomed out or in.
This is the problem
Please attach screenshots of the object properties screen, the list of objects screen, and the screen with TF for which object display is enabled.
Sergey El #:Hi as requested
Please attach screenshots of the object properties screen, the list of objects screen, and the screen with TF for which object display is enabled.
Please attach screenshots of the object properties screen, the list of objects screen, and the screen with TF for which object display is enabled.
As you can see. Trendline on H1 is till that level of zooming.
And no trendline is seen at all at those same prices for TF lower than H1.
Files:
IMG_4499.png 111 kb
IMG_4500.png 196 kb
IMG_4501.jpeg 277 kb
IMG_4502.jpeg 259 kb
IMG_4503.jpeg 658 kb
IMG_4504.jpeg 569 kb
Try turning on a free chart and scrolling on H1 to the prcie corridor ~4200.00-4300
Sergey El #:Auto scale or Free chart movement doesnt matter. The trendline isnt there
Try turning on a free chart and scrolling on H1 to the prcie corridor ~4200.00-4300
Files:
IMG_4505.png 255 kb
Unfortunately, it's difficult to do anything here. The "infinite" trend line displays on a certain number of screens in each direction from the points. When you zoom in or move toward lower TFs, the trend line extends beyond the number of screen limit and stops displaying on the current screen.
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