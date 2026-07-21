Experts: Prime Quantum AI — TRADE WITH AI (Anthropic Claude, OpenAI GPT, Google Gemini, DeepSeek, xAI Grok).
Prime Quantum AI — TRADE WITH AI (Anthropic Claude, OpenAI GPT, Google Gemini, DeepSeek, xAI Grok).:
Author: Honore Byiringiro
Hi i am interested in this one. but have you done your trade with this EA? and does it work?
How much margin do you try? and how much profit do you earn? as it is very complicated and not easy to trade in.
I tried on the demo account, but i forgot to enabled the Web Request. but in the end it is all losses.
I show you.
I don't know why it is always 0.01 lot and buy only. and loss all the time. hahaha
can you give me explanation more easier?
contact me via telegram
@MrRogor
My name is Roberto in Telegram
i tried it but always negative
thanks for your bot!
The screenshot-to-AI pipeline is practical for swing trading (H4+) and acceptable for day trading (M15-H1) with cheap providers. It is not practical for scalping due to latency and cost.
For most retail traders, Indicators-Only mode is the pragmatic choice. The AI Hybrid mode is a luxury feature for those with the budget and patience to validate it works for their specific market and broker conditions.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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Prime Quantum AI — TRADE WITH AI (Anthropic Claude, OpenAI GPT, Google Gemini, DeepSeek, xAI Grok).:
Prime Quantum AI is an MT5 Expert Advisor combining a classical pre-filter (ADX + Alligator) with AI vision-based chart confirmation from major AI providers (Anthropic Claude, OpenAI GPT, Google Gemini, DeepSeek, xAI Grok). When the pre-filter detects a trend setup, the EA captures three adaptive- timeframe chart screenshots and sends them to the configured AI provider, which returns direction, confidence, stop-loss and take-profit. A trade is opened only when the AI confirms the pre-filter signal with sufficient confidence. Features: dual Standard Broker / Prop Firm risk modes, configurable lot sizing, optional martingale, multiple SL/TP modes, trailing stop, partial close, news/time/day/spread filters, draggable on-chart info panel, and fully exposed indicator parameters. Requires MetaTrader 5, WebRequest enabled for your provider's URL, and a valid API key. Provider auto-detected from key format.
Author: Honore Byiringiro