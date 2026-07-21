Experts: Prime Quantum AI — TRADE WITH AI (Anthropic Claude, OpenAI GPT, Google Gemini, DeepSeek, xAI Grok).

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Prime Quantum AI — TRADE WITH AI (Anthropic Claude, OpenAI GPT, Google Gemini, DeepSeek, xAI Grok).:

Prime Quantum AI is an MT5 Expert Advisor combining a classical pre-filter (ADX + Alligator) with AI vision-based chart confirmation from major AI providers (Anthropic Claude, OpenAI GPT, Google Gemini, DeepSeek, xAI Grok). When the pre-filter detects a trend setup, the EA captures three adaptive- timeframe chart screenshots and sends them to the configured AI provider, which returns direction, confidence, stop-loss and take-profit. A trade is opened only when the AI confirms the pre-filter signal with sufficient confidence. Features: dual Standard Broker / Prop Firm risk modes, configurable lot sizing, optional martingale, multiple SL/TP modes, trailing stop, partial close, news/time/day/spread filters, draggable on-chart info panel, and fully exposed indicator parameters. Requires MetaTrader 5, WebRequest enabled for your provider's URL, and a valid API key. Provider auto-detected from key format.

Prime Quantum AI — TRADE WITH AI (Anthropic Claude, OpenAI GPT, Google Gemini, DeepSeek, xAI Grok).

Author: Honore Byiringiro

 
Since this thing can not be tester in the tester, it would be great to see a continuously updated public page where several requests per day (for example, one for every forex session) are demonstrated with corresponding replies from AI and analysis on their reptrospective efficiency (profit vs loss).
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Hello please download code again, and compile it without changing anything, it's working as well.
 
Download Link Please
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Download code and compile it.
 
Thanks!!!
 

Hi i am interested in this one. but have you done your trade with this EA? and does it work? 

How much margin do you try? and how much profit do you earn? as it is very complicated and not easy to trade in. 

I tried on the demo account, but i forgot to enabled the Web Request. but in the end it is all losses. 

I show you. 

I don't know why it is always 0.01 lot and buy only. and loss all the time. hahaha 

can you give me explanation more easier? 

contact me via telegram

@MrRogor


My name is Roberto in Telegram

 
if you got any results of it please share!
i tried it but always negative
thanks for your bot!
 
If you have passion to use AI for trading, this good start. Well structured code. This is not set and forget EA.

The screenshot-to-AI pipeline is practical for swing trading (H4+) and acceptable for day trading (M15-H1) with cheap providers. It is not practical for scalping due to latency and cost.
The real value proposition isn't "AI replaces technical analysis" — it's "AI provides a second opinion on S/R zones and market structure that the pre-filter can't see." When framed that way, and used with cost-conscious provider selection, it can be a genuine edge. But it's an expensive edge that requires active management and realistic expectations about what a static image can tell you about a dynamic market.

For most retail traders, Indicators-Only mode is the pragmatic choice. The AI Hybrid mode is a luxury feature for those with the budget and patience to validate it works for their specific market and broker conditions.




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