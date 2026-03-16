Which PC to choose for trading and expert advisor test and development? - page 2
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Thanks for your supporto Michael could you please link me in pvt a valid and actual mini PC for my purposes?
Venus UM790 Pro Mini PC AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS up to 5.2 GHz 32 GB DDR5 512GB SSD with AMD Radeon 780M
A little over $1,000 for this configuration in one of the Ukrainian online stores, but with a 1024 GB SSD. Sounds attractive; I thought it would cost more.
[edit] At the same time, purchasing 128 GB of DDR5 RAM here would cost around $2,000.
[edit] At the same time, purchasing 128 GB of DDR5 RAM here would cost around $2,000.
OUCH.
mine was 524 aud, and is now 464 AUD
(Crucial CT2K64G56C46S5 DDR5 RAM 128GB Kit (2x64GB) 5600MHz SODIMM CL46)
(Crucial CT2K64G56C46S5 DDR5 RAM 128GB Kit (2x64GB) 5600MHz SODIMM CL46)
yeah i think the 464 maybe wrong or old info. see this search... prices in AUD
i obviously got mine before the world-price-hike.
Hi guys, I'm about to buy a new PC to speed up both trading and strategy testing, since mine currently takes several hours to complete a year's worth of tests. Do you think it's better to prioritize the graphics or the processor, which should be the latest generation? Do you also recommend a laptop with all the limitations of a small screen or a desktop PC? Thanks for your replies.
Check out gaming tower pc's. Gaming is really burdensome on hardware, so I bought an i7 gaming pc years ago. MT5 and its Tester are still running strong on it.
As an added bonus, my tower unit has multilayer serviceable dust screens and 4 cooling fans. I use a furnace cleaning kit (micro-vac) to keep it clean.
as for ddr4. i cant even find a stick of 64gb ddr4 so dimm, but a 2 stick kit of 32gb sticks ie 64gb total is also rediculously higher than i expected. $400 - as high as $800 AUD rediculous!
Here is the bottleneck: MetaTrader’s Strategy Tester runs single-pass tests on a single thread, meaning performance depends entirely on single-core clock speed. While optimizations can utilize multiple threads, they are still hampered by the per-core frequency.
I recently considered renting an AMD EPYC 9754 (128 cores / 256 threads) out of frustration, only to realize the paradox: these server-grade CPUs often have lower base clocks (around 2.25 GHz) compared to high-end consumer chips that hit 6 GHz.
In short: more threads, but slower execution per pass.Careful with those mini PCs, they're prone to overheating.