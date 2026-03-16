Which PC to choose for trading and expert advisor test and development? - page 2

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Tonybarba #:
Thanks for your supporto Michael could you please link me in pvt a valid and actual mini PC for my purposes? 
Have a great day
whenever you are unsure of a relevent purchase, just go to youtube and watch some reviews on your product before deciding to buy anything.
 
Michael Charles Schefe #:
Venus UM790 Pro Mini PC AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS up to 5.2 GHz 32 GB DDR5 512GB SSD with AMD Radeon 780M

A little over $1,000 for this configuration in one of the Ukrainian online stores, but with a 1024 GB SSD. Sounds attractive; I thought it would cost more.

[edit] At the same time, purchasing 128 GB of DDR5 RAM here would cost around $2,000.

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

[edit] At the same time, purchasing 128 GB of DDR5 RAM here would cost around $2,000.

OUCH.

mine was 524 aud, and is now 464 AUD

(Crucial CT2K64G56C46S5 DDR5 RAM 128GB Kit (2x64GB) 5600MHz SODIMM CL46)

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:
(Crucial CT2K64G56C46S5 DDR5 RAM 128GB Kit (2x64GB) 5600MHz SODIMM CL46)
I see an old offer for 520 AUD (out of stock).
From the current offers, I can buy 64 GB (1x64) for 1416 AUD.
(Prices in UAH were converted to AUD using Google)
 
Vladislav Boyko #:
I see an old offer for 520 AUD (out of stock).

yeah i think the 464 maybe wrong or old info. see this search... prices in AUD


i obviously got mine before the world-price-hike.

 
Tonybarba:
Hi guys, I'm about to buy a new PC to speed up both trading and strategy testing, since mine currently takes several hours to complete a year's worth of tests. Do you think it's better to prioritize the graphics or the processor, which should be the latest generation? Do you also recommend a laptop with all the limitations of a small screen or a desktop PC? Thanks for your replies.

Check out gaming tower pc's. Gaming is really burdensome on hardware, so I bought an i7 gaming pc years ago. MT5 and its Tester are still running strong on it.

As an added bonus, my tower unit has multilayer serviceable dust screens and 4 cooling fans. I use a furnace cleaning kit (micro-vac) to keep it clean.

 

as for ddr4. i cant even find a stick of 64gb ddr4 so dimm, but a 2 stick kit of 32gb sticks ie 64gb total is also rediculously higher than i expected. $400 - as high as $800 AUD rediculous!

 

Here is the bottleneck: MetaTrader’s Strategy Tester runs single-pass tests on a single thread, meaning performance depends entirely on single-core clock speed. While optimizations can utilize multiple threads, they are still hampered by the per-core frequency.

I recently considered renting an AMD EPYC 9754 (128 cores / 256 threads) out of frustration, only to realize the paradox: these server-grade CPUs often have lower base clocks (around 2.25 GHz) compared to high-end consumer chips that hit 6 GHz.

In short: more threads, but slower execution per pass.

Careful with those mini PCs, they're prone to overheating.
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