Which PC to choose for trading and expert advisor test and development?
- Running a PC 24/5 at home
- Market-EA on VPS
- What would recommended PC specs be for running 80 MT4s at the same time/is there a better way of doing this altogether?
Hi guys, I'm about to buy a new PC to speed up both trading and strategy testing, since mine currently takes several hours to complete a year's worth of tests. Do you think it's better to prioritize the graphics or the processor, which should be the latest generation? Do you also recommend a laptop with all the limitations of a small screen or a desktop PC? Thanks for your replies.
if you do optimisations, then the more cores the betta. but if only do single backtests, then, a faster, single core will do a single bt faster than a cpu with many cores.
and generally speaking, a system with a cpu with gpu on-die is more stable and run cooler than a discrete gpu. But whether you do single tests or optimisations, the more memory and hard drive space you have -- the better.
I do most of my bts on my mini pc amd 7940HS, 128gb ram, 4tb nvme harddrive, which does most things, including bts and optimisations, faster than most other cpus that use 2-3X the power.
The amd 350 and up might be only exceptions. The Intel 288v also. But only mention these becuase that they use similar power that I use; But they still cost almost 3X to buy now.
if you do optimisations, then the more cores the betta. but if only do single backtests, then, a faster, single core will do a single bt faster than a cpu with many cores.
and generally speaking, a cpu with gpu on-die is more stable and run cooler than a discrete gpu. But whether you do single tests or optimisations, the more memory and hard drive space you have -- the better.
I do most of my bts on my mini pc amd 7940HS which does most things, including bts and optimisations, faster than most other cpus that use 2-3X the power.
The amd 350 and up might be only exceptions. The Intel 288v also. But only mention these becuase that they use similar power that I use; But they still cost almost 3X to buy now.
I'm looking for a multicore processor like the Intel Core i5-13400 (10 cores) or Intel Core i7-14700K (20 cores). As for the difference between a desktop PC and a laptop, do you think it's more useful to have a larger monitor, or is a laptop screen sufficient for working?
if you are lucky enuf to find a stable cpu with the numbers you mention, then, great, but the higher 13 and 14's have a bad rep with a high rate of fatality/instability. Some of these issues were fixed in later bioses, but many other bugs still remain.
Adding an external screen will probably slow down a laptop, but i guess you do not have to have it connected 24/7 if your primary use is optimisations. But for trading, i personally cannot use a tiny laptop screen when i am trading. But the tiny screen is fine for every other purpose. And remember the bigger the laptop screen, the hotter the whole laptop will get, and get hotter much faster than say a mini pc or desktop. If you decide that you cannot settle for a laptop, then, i recommend that you consider a mini pc like described in prev comment. i am proud of my baby. its faster than my desktop 5600x is almost every way.
BTW stay away from asus "tuf" laptops with amd 7000s. They ramp/step down even on idle.
Hi guys, I'm about to buy a new PC to speed up both trading and strategy testing, since mine currently takes several hours to complete a year's worth of tests. Do you think it's better to prioritize the graphics or the processor, which should be the latest generation? Do you also recommend a laptop with all the limitations of a small screen or a desktop PC? Thanks for your replies.
what is your current system? what are you upgrading from? board, cpu, ram, drive space?
Thanks for your supporto Michael could you please link me in pvt a valid and actual mini PC for my purposes?
they are on all online shopping sites. The system i bought was Venus UM790 Pro Mini PC AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS up to 5.2 GHz 32 GB DDR5 512GB SSD with AMD Radeon 780M, 4X USB3.2, 2X USB4, 2xHDMI 2.1, 2X PCIe4.0, Wi-Fi 6E/BT5.3, RJ45 2.5 G
and i replaced the ram and hard drive later with 128gb ram and 2X 4TB lexar nvme drives later on.
and i replaced the ram and hard drive later with 128gb ram and 2X 4TB lexar nvme drives later on.
This was probably before the RAM price hike. I didn't check the prices, but it's probably very expensive now.Unless you're rich, you might want to think twice before buying 128GB of DDR5 RAM in 2026.😁
This was probably before the RAM price hike. I didn't check the prices, but it's probably very expensive now.Unless you're rich, you might want to think twice before buying 128GB of DDR5 RAM in 2026.😁
didnt think of that. i might sell mine here hahahahaha
i checked. i paid 524 aud, but now 464. so maybe these are the exception.
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