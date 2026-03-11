Indicators: CRT Indicator(STF) : Explorer
Thanks for the implementation of the CRT idea. I love the brevity of the code. However, when I attached it to the chart, for example EURUSD and Volatility 75 Index charts, nothing appeared on the chart. There was no CRT pattern observed on any timeframe. Is there something else I'm supposed to do? Thanks.
George Effanga #:
Thanks for the implementation of the CRT idea. I love the brevity of the code. However, when I attached it to the chart, for example EURUSD and Volatility 75 Index charts, nothing appeared on the chart. There was no CRT pattern observed on any timeframe. Is there something else I'm supposed to do? Thanks.
Thanks for the implementation of the CRT idea. I love the brevity of the code. However, when I attached it to the chart, for example EURUSD and Volatility 75 Index charts, nothing appeared on the chart. There was no CRT pattern observed on any timeframe. Is there something else I'm supposed to do? Thanks.
Thanks for testing it.
On a live chart, the indicator simply wait for a new candle to form, and it will begin evaluating the CRT structure from that point onward.
Also, it was mainly designed as a probe tool for the Strategy Tester, not for immediate analysis on a live chart.I appreciate you testing it and sharing the observation.
This indicator is good and informative on the xauusd pair, try to develop it further so that it can be informative for determining open positions.
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CRT Indicator(STF) : Explorer:
This is a minimalist CRT (Candle Range Theory) visualizer built in under 100 lines, revealing what “picture-perfect” single-timeframe setups actually produce across real markets.
Author: Chukwubuikem Okeke