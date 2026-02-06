MT5 Strategy Tester Issue - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
My mistake, it still doesn’t work. Unfortunately, I changed the modeling setting from Every tick based on real ticks to Every tick. It works when I use Every tick, but it doesn’t work when I use Every tick based on real ticks. So the problem seems related to real-tick modeling.
if you changed that setting then the results may be on same optimisation results list as other tests that you used the previous setting, so you may have a list of results, some with both settings. There is no way to know which ones you had every tick and every tick based on real ticks, unfortunately.
if you changed that setting then the results may be on same optimisation results list as other tests that you used the previous setting, so you may have a list of results, some with both settings. There is no way to know which ones you had every tick and every tick based on real ticks, unfortunately.
Each time before starting optimization, I slightly change the parameter settings to create a new list. This prevents the situation you're describing.
the "situation" doesnt happen, if you believe the moderators, however, i have proven that it does. not often, but sometimes, the lists will combine together and no way to avoid it as it can happen randomly.
What situation ?
Please make a clear description if you think there is an MT5 issue.
i have the same problem, from the latest version my historical quality is really bad, max 5%.. on the same time period i had 100% in the week before.
Please provide the journal log file from the Tester.
i cant send log file excedeed the size so ill send the screen of the start and final log