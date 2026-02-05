MT5 freezes on launch after latest update (macOS Sequoia 15.5, Apple Silicon M4)
You need to use previous release 5430, or the last beta 5574 where all these bugs are fixed.
Or wait for the official release which should come soon.
All about MT5 updates.
- 2025.12.16
- www.mql5.com
This topic will be used to bring together all information about MT5 updates process. This is NOT for chitchat...
e36estorilm3 #:
i appreciate that..however I feel safest only downloading from the office page :/
i appreciate that..however I feel safest only downloading from the office page :/
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Latest MT5 update causes lag/freezing only when using my indicators/template
Alain Verleyen, 2026.02.03 16:45
Install beta 5574 (last beta).
Isn't this working with Mac ?
If not, then you need to wait for the official release.
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Hi all,
After the most recent MT5 update, the macOS version has stopped working for me.
The terminal freezes immediately on launch and never reaches the login screen. This started right after the update. It was working normally before.
Setup:
MetaTrader 5 for macOS
macOS Sequoia 15.5
Apple Silicon (M4)
Things I have already tried:
Removing and reinstalling MT5
Deleting the full app container ( ~/Library/Containers/net.metaquotes.wine.metatrader5 )
Restarting macOS and installing fresh
Checking macOS permissions
No luck so far. The same freeze happens every time.
At this point it looks like an update related compatibility issue rather than a local configuration problem. Since MT5 on macOS auto updates and cannot be rolled back, I am currently stuck.
Is anyone else seeing this on Sequoia 15.5 or Apple Silicon?
And does anyone know if this build issue has been acknowledged or if a fix is planned?
Thanks in advance.