A clear example of why deleting an account is a bad idea

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I deleted my old account because i wanted to delete my signal history then when i tried to create it again the system refused 

and when I opened another account with another email showing me like the next picture 

 I can't even send msg to the support 

 
249109277:

I deleted my old account because i wanted to delete my signal history then when i tried to create it again the system refused 

and when I opened another account with another email showing me like the next picture 

 I can't even send msg to the support 

Need to clarify first - did you delete your Signal, or did you delete your MQL5 profile?
 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:
Need to clarify first - did you delete your Signal, or did you delete your MQL5 profile?
first i did delete my signal then i deleted my MQL5 profile 
 
nasser #:
first i did delete my signal then i deleted my MQL5 profile 

Deleting MQL5 profile was unnecessary/excessive measure.

You must contact the Service Desk, as this type of support is strictly not handled through the forum.

Follow the prompts in the chatbot in the correct order. The system will eventually allow you to submit a ticket to speak with a support agent.

https://www.mql5.com/en/contact

Contact Us
Contact Us
  • www.mql5.com
Send your messages and see the history of your requests to the mql5.com support team even if you are not registered on the website.
 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:

Deleting MQL5 profile was unnecessary/excessive measure.

You must contact the Service Desk, as this type of support is strictly not handled through the forum.

Follow the prompts in the chatbot in the correct order. The system will eventually allow you to submit a ticket to speak with a support agent.

https://www.mql5.com/en/contact

chatbot doesn't allow me to write i tried to click on start new chat but doesn't work


 
nasser:
I deleted my old account because i wanted to delete my signal history

It doesn't work that way. You can't clear your account history by deleting it. Deleting your seller account means you'll never be able to become a seller again.

nasser:
and when I opened another account with another email showing me like the next picture

This is a natural result. An application for seller status can only be approved once per person, regardless of the number of accounts created or deleted.

 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:

You must contact the Service Desk, as this type of support is strictly not handled through the forum.

Follow the prompts in the chatbot in the correct order. The system will eventually allow you to submit a ticket to speak with a support agent.

https://www.mql5.com/en/contact

They will not be allowed to obtain seller status on a new account. A deleted account cannot be restored (the user is notified of this before deletion).
 
I changed the topic title. The original title was "creating a signal"
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