A clear example of why deleting an account is a bad idea
I deleted my old account because i wanted to delete my signal history then when i tried to create it again the system refused
and when I opened another account with another email showing me like the next picture
I can't even send msg to the support
first i did delete my signal then i deleted my MQL5 profile
Deleting MQL5 profile was unnecessary/excessive measure.
You must contact the Service Desk, as this type of support is strictly not handled through the forum.
Follow the prompts in the chatbot in the correct order. The system will eventually allow you to submit a ticket to speak with a support agent.
- www.mql5.com
Deleting MQL5 profile was unnecessary/excessive measure.
You must contact the Service Desk, as this type of support is strictly not handled through the forum.
Follow the prompts in the chatbot in the correct order. The system will eventually allow you to submit a ticket to speak with a support agent.
chatbot doesn't allow me to write i tried to click on start new chat but doesn't work
I deleted my old account because i wanted to delete my signal history
It doesn't work that way. You can't clear your account history by deleting it. Deleting your seller account means you'll never be able to become a seller again.
and when I opened another account with another email showing me like the next picture
This is a natural result. An application for seller status can only be approved once per person, regardless of the number of accounts created or deleted.
You must contact the Service Desk, as this type of support is strictly not handled through the forum.
Follow the prompts in the chatbot in the correct order. The system will eventually allow you to submit a ticket to speak with a support agent.
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I deleted my old account because i wanted to delete my signal history then when i tried to create it again the system refused
and when I opened another account with another email showing me like the next picture
I can't even send msg to the support