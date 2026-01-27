Why VPS high latency
It is not high latency (it is good latency). Because Metatrader is having additional time to process the trades for example.
18ms from VPS location to the broker?
It is not high latency (it is good latency). Because Metatrader is having additional time to process the trades for example.
18ms is from VPS location to broker.
I just checked from my laptop, it > 35.66ms and suggest with VPS with 17.37ms.
Just curious, why in the previous, ping on the laptop is 18-30ms and VPS is 2-5ms. But now the ping is increasing.
18ms is from VPS location to broker.
I just checked from my laptop, it > 35.66ms and suggest with VPS with 17.37ms.
Just curious, why in the previous, ping on the laptop is 18-30ms and VPS is 2-5ms. But now the ping is increasing.
I do not know ... I know that this MQL5 VPS is "your second Metatrader in cloud", and this "Metatrader in cloud" has nothing to do with your home/computer Metatrader.
By the way, 17ms is good ping.
But 2-5ms is not practically used (because it is for high frequently trading which can not be done by Metatrader at home with the brokers for example).
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Previously, my VPS start on Singapore with a ping 4ms.
But recently, my VPS was moved to Jakarta with a ping 18ms.
I don't know the reason, but in the commitment to your service, your VPS should have low latency. But now it is so high.
Please help me explain.