“Guidance needed regarding Article Publication requirements

"Hello,
I am interested in publishing an article on MQL5.com, but I am facing some challenges in getting it through the initial review process.
Could someone please guide me on the specific technical standards or formatting rules I should follow? I want to make sure my code examples and explanations meet the community standards. Any tips from successful authors here would be greatly appreciated.
Register as a seller. Then you write. 
 
All of this is already described in the following article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/408. You also have guidelines right in the article editor:

Please see the following post: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/6858/page10#comment_58529818

 
Arinze Michael Ejike #:
Register as a seller. Then you write. 

I highly doubt that seller status is mandatory. Not all forum old-timers have seller status. Moreover, I've seen articles by authors who don't have seller status.

