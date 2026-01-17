“Guidance needed regarding Article Publication requirements
I am interested in publishing an article on MQL5.com, but I am facing some challenges in getting it through the initial review process.
Could someone please guide me on the specific technical standards or formatting rules I should follow? I want to make sure my code examples and explanations meet the community standards. Any tips from successful authors here would be greatly appreciated.
Register as a seller. Then you write.
Atiq Pasha:
Could someone please guide me on the specific technical standards or formatting rules I should follow? I want to make sure my code examples and explanations meet the community standards.
Could someone please guide me on the specific technical standards or formatting rules I should follow? I want to make sure my code examples and explanations meet the community standards.
All of this is already described in the following article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/408. You also have guidelines right in the article editor:
Atiq Pasha:
I am facing some challenges in getting it through the initial review process
I am facing some challenges in getting it through the initial review process
Please see the following post: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/6858/page10#comment_58529818
Arinze Michael Ejike #:
Register as a seller. Then you write.
Register as a seller. Then you write.
I highly doubt that seller status is mandatory. Not all forum old-timers have seller status. Moreover, I've seen articles by authors who don't have seller status.
Rashid Umarov, 2025.11.17 10:01
All forum old-timers have the necessary rating to send an article for checking.
