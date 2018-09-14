Validation error
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Hi MQL community,
I'm trying to validate my EA for the market and am getting the following errors.
Can someone please advise what I need to to to successfully pass the validation process. I have gone through the checklist, but can't find the specific area of my EA that needs fixing.
Regards, Tim