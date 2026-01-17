MT5 Build 5505 – Optimization fails on Custom Symbols - ticks send error / history synchronization interrupted
You'd have to post your EA code to get a 100% accurate answer.
Having said that, the general cause of your opening statement is failing to specify a separate tradable symbol (order handling) in the EA code where the EA is running on a custom symbol.
What is needed is a way to reproduce it, not necessarily their advisor code. If it can be reproduced using MT5's built-in EA, great.
I don't have enough experience to try to reproduce this. Let's wait for someone more qualified in this matter...
Is this a known bug in Build 5505 affecting custom symbols optimization? Is there a workaround, or will it be fixed in an upcoming update?
Please provide the full log file, not screenshots.
Here is the log file
I know very well when an EA has a problem and when the terminal itself is causing it. This issue is clearly on MT5 Build 5505, not the EA.
Thanks!
