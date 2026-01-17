I get the same Problem(Open parenthesis expected) in the if(impulseSize <= Point * 10) Line and I tried everthing but the same Problem occurs the whole time. Can somebody Help me?
- Objects Constants - Methods of Object Binding
- Chart Operations - ChartSaveTemplate
- Timeseries and Indicators Access - iOpen
Please use the CODE button (Alt-S) when inserting code.
- Use the code button.
- Point is not a predefined variable.
Oh, I did not think of that thanks, it works now!
