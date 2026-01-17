Strategy Tester (unexpected end of testing)

While attempting to test my EA, this message keeps popping up and my test doesn't run. Ive attached an image of the errors, and spent time trying many things to fix it, but nothing seems to work. Thanks for the help 
I see a history synchronization error.

Does your EA code incorporate multiple timeframes or multiple symbols?

 
You will need to give more details :

How to report technical issues?
  • 2023.06.20
  • www.mql5.com
To get good and efficient help you need to provide all the relevant technical informations about your context when using the application (MT5 deskt...
 
I am facing the same issue, did you manage to find solution?

Following are the logs:


2026.01.17 12:03:25.956 XAUUSD: history synchronization started

2026.01.17 12:03:26.314 base file C:\Users\rohit\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\D7ED78B5721D43771AFED1937E52A4FF\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\..\bases\MetaQuotes-Demo\history\XAUUSD\2023.hcs open error [3]

2026.01.17 12:03:26.314 XAUUSD: history synchronization error [apply error]

2026.01.17 12:03:26.314 XAUUSD: load 6.63 Mb of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.357

2026.01.17 12:03:26.314 XAUUSD: history synchronized from 2023.01.03 to 2023.12.29

2026.01.17 12:03:26.314 XAUUSD: history data load error

2026.01.17 12:03:26.315 XAUUSD: there is no history. Please make sure that XAUUSD history is available on the trade server

2026.01.17 12:03:26.315 cannot get history XAUUSD,M1

2026.01.17 12:03:26.315 log file "C:\Users\rohit\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\D7ED78B5721D43771AFED1937E52A4FF\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\logs\20260117.log" written


I am facing the same issue, did you manage to find solution?

...

Please provide details about your computer configuration and MT5 build.

Also what Tester settings are you using ? (dates, modelling mode, etc...)

 
try selecting last month from drop down. If you selected 'every tick based on real tick' then request historical tick and bar first then try test. to do that you can click cntrl + u, while symbol selcted click on bar tab , select date range, then click request. DO same for tick.
