Strategy Tester (unexpected end of testing)
- Coding help
- Session trading
- Test generator
While attempting to test my EA, this message keeps popping up and my test doesn't run. Ive attached an image of the errors, and spent time trying many things to fix it, but nothing seems to work. Thanks for the help
I see a history synchronization error.
Does your EA code incorporate multiple timeframes or multiple symbols?
While attempting to test my EA, this message keeps popping up and my test doesn't run. Ive attached an image of the errors, and spent time trying many things to fix it, but nothing seems to work. Thanks for the help
You will need to give more details :
- What build / OS... see https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/449342
- The "path" in your log is strange. Error 3 seems something related to it.
- What have you already tried ?
- 2023.06.20
- www.mql5.com
While attempting to test my EA, this message keeps popping up and my test doesn't run. Ive attached an image of the errors, and spent time trying many things to fix it, but nothing seems to work. Thanks for the help
I am facing the same issue, did you manage to find solution?
Following are the logs:
2026.01.17 12:03:25.956 XAUUSD: history synchronization started
2026.01.17 12:03:26.314 base file C:\Users\rohit\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\D7ED78B5721D43771AFED1937E52A4FF\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\..\bases\MetaQuotes-Demo\history\XAUUSD\2023.hcs open error [3]
2026.01.17 12:03:26.314 XAUUSD: history synchronization error [apply error]
2026.01.17 12:03:26.314 XAUUSD: load 6.63 Mb of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.357
2026.01.17 12:03:26.314 XAUUSD: history synchronized from 2023.01.03 to 2023.12.29
2026.01.17 12:03:26.314 XAUUSD: history data load error
2026.01.17 12:03:26.315 XAUUSD: there is no history. Please make sure that XAUUSD history is available on the trade server
2026.01.17 12:03:26.315 cannot get history XAUUSD,M1
2026.01.17 12:03:26.315 log file "C:\Users\rohit\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\D7ED78B5721D43771AFED1937E52A4FF\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\logs\20260117.log" written
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use