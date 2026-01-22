Strategy Tester (unexpected end of testing) - page 2

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Alain Verleyen #:

Thank you!! It finally worked, and I recommend any 'less confident' computer users to use ai to help you replace the files... Gemini gives step by step instructions if you copy and paste a screenshot of instructions.  I appreciate your time and effort :)
 
Alain Verleyen #:

Can't access telegram. Any other way to get files?

this is mine.

 
Yaotian Zheng #:

Can't access telegram. Any other way to get files?


Pepperstone MetaTrader 5

I download another MT5 from Pepperstone. It is not official version. Automatically use the beta version? How to avoid this next time?

 
Yaotian Zheng #:

I download another MT5 from Pepperstone. It is not official version. Automatically use the beta version? How to avoid this next time?

You can't, it's how it works on a FIRST installation.
 
Yaotian Zheng #:

Can't access telegram. Any other way to get files?


Not currently, sorry.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Not currently, sorry.
I can't access telegram (China)  and i can't get the files. Can i uninstall MT5 and reinstall offical version? (It seems i can't ...) How to fix it...
 
Yaotian Zheng #:
I can't access telegram (China)  and i can't get the files. Can i uninstall MT5 and reinstall offical version? (It seems i can't ...) How to fix it...
 
Alain Verleyen #:

For people without access to Telegram, the same files can be found on Forge.

https://forge.mql5.io/angevoyageur/MT5-Last-Official-Release/releases

It works. Thanks.
 
Tarshish12 #:
Thank you!! It finally worked, and I recommend any 'less confident' computer users to use ai to help you replace the files... Gemini gives step by step instructions if you copy and paste a screenshot of instructions.  I appreciate your time and effort :)
can you tell me how did you do it bro? i am facing the same error.. i thought my drive's corrupted and got it nuked today yet i am unable to becktest.
 
sunny arora #:
can you tell me how did you do it bro? i am facing the same error.. i thought my drive's corrupted and got it nuked today yet i am unable to becktest.
download the files, and then close mt5, and then copy and replace the mt5 files with the new downloaded ones.
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