Strategy Tester (unexpected end of testing) - page 2
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Can't access telegram. Any other way to get files?
Can't access telegram. Any other way to get files?
I download another MT5 from Pepperstone. It is not official version. Automatically use the beta version? How to avoid this next time?
I download another MT5 from Pepperstone. It is not official version. Automatically use the beta version? How to avoid this next time?
Can't access telegram. Any other way to get files?
Not currently, sorry.
I can't access telegram (China) and i can't get the files. Can i uninstall MT5 and reinstall offical version? (It seems i can't ...) How to fix it...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All about MT5 updates.
Alain Verleyen, 2026.01.19 18:00
For people without access to Telegram, the same files can be found on Forge.
https://forge.mql5.io/angevoyageur/MT5-Last-Official-Release/releases
For people without access to Telegram, the same files can be found on Forge.
https://forge.mql5.io/angevoyageur/MT5-Last-Official-Release/releases
Thank you!! It finally worked, and I recommend any 'less confident' computer users to use ai to help you replace the files... Gemini gives step by step instructions if you copy and paste a screenshot of instructions. I appreciate your time and effort :)
can you tell me how did you do it bro? i am facing the same error.. i thought my drive's corrupted and got it nuked today yet i am unable to becktest.