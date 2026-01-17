How to get the best data possible?
Recently been backtesting different EA's and started to face a problem, how to know if I'm testing with the right data? For the moment I've only tested with every tick based in real data, but been on curious on where does this data comes from...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Rajesh Kumar Nait, 2024.08.02 15:49
Moderator's note.
WARNING: The information provided in the thread "What is tick data actually", are mostly inaccurate, when they are just not wrong.
Recently been backtesting different EA's and started to face a problem, how to know if I'm testing with the right data? For the moment I've only tested with every tick based in real data, but been on curious on where does this data comes from...
From your broker.
Please define "best data possible" ?
Please describe which information is inaccurate and/or wrong and provide evidence therefor. 😁
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Alain Verleyen, 2026.01.16 01:37
As an experienced trader I am sure you know what a tick, isn't it ?
The topic has been discussed numerous time, on this forum, there are several very interesting topics about ticks. Unfortunately I don't have time to summarize that myself. Maybe one day.
Please also note that the warning is an invitation to people read it to think for themselves, and search for better answers.
Data that shows what exactly passed.
Recently been backtesting different EA's and started to face a problem, how to know if I'm testing with the right data? For the moment I've only tested with every tick based in real data, but been on curious on where does this data comes from...
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Recently been backtesting different EA's and started to face a problem, how to know if I'm testing with the right data? For the moment I've only tested with every tick based in real data, but been on curious on where does this data comes from...