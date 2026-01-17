How to get the best data possible?

Recently been backtesting different EA's and started to face a problem, how to know if I'm testing with the right data? For the moment I've only tested with every tick based in real data, but been on curious on where does this data comes from...

 
Osmar Sandoval Espinosa:

What is tick data actually?

Rajesh Kumar Nait, 2024.08.02 15:49

The article I wrote says what it is.
It's an unprocessed data.

It's difficult to record every tick accurately which is passed and if one tries to do it, it may take lots of storage and requires direct websocket api connection from broker and fast internet speed.

Ticks may lose information due to data exchange  limit set by broker so unreliable if not fetched directly from exchange.

High amount of storage for tick (bid,ask) and order book (which may have depth upto 25 or 50 ) makes tick data very precious and those who store sells at high cost.

Even biggest crypto exchange do not provide end user historical tick data for study.

Most of retail traders relies and make trading decision on OHLC processed data due to unavailability and inaccuracy of ticks unless they are fetching something meaningful info from ticks.

Moderator's note.

WARNING: The information provided in the thread "What is tick data actually", are mostly inaccurate, when they are just not wrong.

 
Osmar Sandoval Espinosa:

From your broker. 

Please define "best data possible" ?

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

Moderator's note.

WARNING: The information provided in the thread "What is tick data actually", are mostly inaccurate, when they are just not wrong.

Please describe which information is inaccurate and/or wrong and provide evidence therefor.  😁
 
Ryan L Johnson #:
Please describe which information is inaccurate and/or wrong and provide evidence therefor.  😁

What is tick data actually?

Alain Verleyen, 2026.01.16 01:37

As an experienced trader I am sure you know what a tick, isn't it ?

The topic has been discussed numerous time, on this forum, there are several very interesting topics about ticks. Unfortunately I don't have time to summarize that myself. Maybe one day.

Please also note that the warning is an invitation to people read it to think for themselves, and search for better answers.


 
Alain Verleyen #:

From your broker. 

Please define "best data possible" ?

Data that shows what exactly passed.

Like being in real markets.
 
Osmar Sandoval Espinosa #:
Data that shows what exactly passed.

Like being in real markets.
Ok. So "Every tick based on real ticks" is the best you can get and used. Though you need to check the real ticks quality (it's indicated in the Tester log and results), as sometimes the ticks doesn't match the OHLC data and then the Tester will generate ticks.
 
Osmar Sandoval Espinosa:

When backtesting EAs, it's important to ensure the historical data used is accurate, as brokers' data feeds can vary in quality. To improve reliability, many traders use third-party data providers or cross-check the data with external tools to avoid discrepancies that could affect the test results.
