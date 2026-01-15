Discussing the article: "Fibonacci in Forex (Part I): Examining the Price-Time Relationship"
Eugene, thank you! Totally agree with both Pythagoras and you!
For many years now this topic is one of my main topics, which I dig, alas, manually. It's hard, but it's useful - much more accurate entry points and understanding of what target I can count on depending on the combination of timing and correction size. And suddenly your article is a joy beyond measure at least in the fact that I saw a 100% like-minded Pythagorean in your person ).
But the ".ru" files attached to the article diminished my joy - I do not know "where to put and what to eat with"....
You know how to hit the wall with joy ))
But the ".ru" files attached to the article diminished my joy - I don't know "where to put it and what to eat with"....
With more sorted out and realised that even just to look - not very easy.
You are the author, your right to work as you like, but I think that even programmers here are not all Python fans, and most of those present ... aren't even programmers.
So if you want to be closer to the people - somehow try to get closer to them, so that people can see your results without unnecessary dancing with tambourines.
PS: I admit that it's only me who is so stupid and for my sake alone nothing should be changed, of course.
Check out the new article: Fibonacci in Forex (Part I): Examining the Price-Time Relationship.
This sequence, where each subsequent number is equal to the sum of the two previous ones (1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21...), not only describes the growth of the rabbit population. It manifests itself in the arrangement of leaves on a stem, the spirals of seashells, the proportions of the human body, and even in the structure of galaxies. Most intriguingly, Fibonacci numbers and their derived ratios persistently appear in the movements of financial markets.
If the Pythagoreans were right, and everything in the world is indeed governed by numerical relationships, then the Forex market (despite its apparent chaos) should also obey these laws. But why do patterns related to the Fibonacci sequence emerge in a market where millions of traders make independent decisions and prices are shaped by countless factors? And if such patterns truly exist, can they be used for forecasting, as the ancient Greeks believed?
In this study, we delve into the analysis of more than 100,000 price movements in the Forex market, using modern data-processing techniques and machine learning. We examine not only classical price ratios, but also time-based patterns – an area that has received undeservedly little attention in traditional technical analysis.
Author: Yevgeniy Koshtenko