In need of a mentor, asap if possible

New comment
 
Hello, I am very new to this forex trading and Algo trading, I need a mentor that can help me learn, the thing is I tried MQL5 for fun as i am really good at math and code, and it is somewhat showing good results, nothing too much but i would love to hear from you guys, on how should i go about it, like what is forex market, and how should i place logic, which math functions that are useful and what should i learn and stuff. 

this is a bit overwhelming for me so anykind of help/advices would be appreciated!
Trusha Sonawane:
like what is forex market...

The forex (or FX) market is an OTC (over the counter) market. There is no centralized exchange involved--unlike U.S. futures, for example. There are several types of retail broker-dealers:

  • ECN (electronic communication network) broker-dealers - They are connected to the interbank FX market which connects retail traders directly to liquidity providers (large institutional hedge funds, investment banks, etc.). They have the highest liquidity for large trades but micro or mini lots can suffer from poor execution.
  • STP (straight through processing) broker-dealers - They act as intermediaries between retail traders and liquidity providers. Here, each broker-dealer partners with its own set of liquidity providers (same players as above) and there is frequent overlap of single liquidity providers among multiple STP broker-dealers. They have better execution for smaller trades but less liquidity for large trades.
  • Dealing Desk broker-dealers - They, themselves, take the other side of the retail traders' positions. This allows for instant execution for all trades but provides the least liquidity, so there is a risk of high spreads and unusual price spikes.
  • Hybrid broker-dealers - The word, Hybrid, is used solely for this post. It is not common usage. Many broker-dealers combine aspects of STP with aspects of Dealing Desk. An order matching engine/algorithm is used to route retail trades differently depending mostly on trade size. Larger trades are likely to go STP, while smaller trades are likely to be aggregated for STP or simply executed in-house.
  • CFD (contract for difference) broker-dealers - They are isolated from any greater market liquidity similarly to a Dealing Desk. Here, a real instrument's naked price is used as a model while trade executions are determined by in-house trading activity only. Of course, CFD broker-dealers can hybridize as well. Interestingly, a CFD is not limited to FX symbols. As they each are making their own captive market, they can create whatever they want for symbols. They frequently name their tradeable symbols after real instruments like US30, EURUSD, etc. In any case, traders are not connected to any underlying market nor exchange. They generally have the highest variability of spreads and price spikes. Therefore, different CFD broker-dealers tend to have very different data feeds and trade executions.
New comment