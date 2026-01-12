Signal Currency
Is it OK to follow a signal denominated in one currency using a broker account denominated in a different currency?
Your question is more related to the mapping, for example:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Copying signal with different broker
Sergey Golubev, 2023.10.21 07:01
Read this part of FAQ -
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
Also, make sure that your broker allows this symbol to trade for traders with Forex margin calculation in specification, more in details:
mapping
- post #7
- full explanation (thread): https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/442553
- explanation in details (incl lot size): https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/447444
