Signal Currency

New comment
 
Is it OK to follow a signal denominated in one currency using a broker account denominated in a different currency?
 

Your question is more related to the mapping, for example:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Copying signal with different broker

Sergey Golubev, 2023.10.21 07:01

Read this part of FAQ -

The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?

------------------

Also, make sure that your broker allows this symbol to trade for traders with Forex margin calculation in specification, more in details:

mapping

New comment