Are Indicators Killing Your Trading Edge?

Everyone talks about indicators like they’re magic… but the truth? Most ‘famous’ indicators are just lagging signals.
Price action beats them 9 times out of 10. Who actually trades without indicators and survives?
 
rachid el jaafari:
There are some who say that bars on a chart are an indicator, in and of themselves.
 
rachid el jaafari:
Those who have inside information
