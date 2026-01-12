Are Indicators Killing Your Trading Edge?
rachid el jaafari:There are some who say that bars on a chart are an indicator, in and of themselves.
Everyone talks about indicators like they’re magic… but the truth? Most ‘famous’ indicators are just lagging signals.
Price action beats them 9 times out of 10. Who actually trades without indicators and survives?
Everyone talks about indicators like they’re magic… but the truth? Most ‘famous’ indicators are just lagging signals.
Price action beats them 9 times out of 10. Who actually trades without indicators and survives?
rachid el jaafari:Those who have inside information
Who actually trades without indicators and survives?
Who actually trades without indicators and survives?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Price action beats them 9 times out of 10. Who actually trades without indicators and survives?