Are Indicators Killing Your Trading Edge? - page 5
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maybe true maybe not
What do you think would happen to the result if waiting for a bar to close? So, context dictates, not personal choice.
What do you think would happen to the result if waiting for a bar to close? So, context dictates, not personal choice.
Are break outs better. Like some say is but don’t get the idea behind it.
Better then what? Then ice cream?
Most important, do not listen to other people, second most important, do not ask other people.
People write and say a lot of stupid sh!t, mostly without any context or just personal projections of their own expereinces and or fears. It may very well be what you, taken the same road, havwe a different exprience.
Remember, 80% of traders give away their money, this means 80% of what you will read here or elsewhere could very well be posts and opinions of those 80% but they will talk like the 20%.
Just pick something that suits your style and be become good at it. Come up with a hypothesis, create it, test it and validate or perhaps invalidate. This experience is worth gold, unlike some posts on the internet.
Better then what? Then ice cream?
Most important, do not listen to other people, second most important, do not ask other people.
People write and say a lot of stupid sh!t, mostly without any context or just personal projections of their own expereinces and or fears. It may very well be what you, taken the same road, havwe a different exprience.
Remember, 80% of traders give away their money, this means 80% of what you will read here or elsewhere could very well be posts and opinions of those 80% but they will talk like the 20%.
Just pick something that suits your style and be become good at it. Come up with a hypothesis, create it, test it and validate or perhaps invalidate. This experience is worth gold, unlike some posts on the internet.
I absolutely agree with you, most people read about the market, very few actually practice it . In trading, even a blind person can win a trade or several by chance , But repeating results comes only from doing the same thing consistently , so the Consistency is the real key ..
of course no one can hand you a golden key or deliver a gold mine to your living room !! there is no secret shortcut , and you have to do the work yourself : test, fail, adjust, and try again , over and over , this is the secret ...
the real question isn’t whether a strategy works , but the question is , are you strong enough to try again after your 90th failure? and this is where traders are made...