Question on boundaries of spam of signals - asking just in case...

New comment
 

Hi!

I'm planning to start a signal system as provider soon and maybe my only question remaining is regarding the spam rule:

The Provider shall not use spam to promote Signals both on www.mql5.com website and via third-party services. Upon detection of spam, the Provider's account will be blocked and all his or her Signals will be removed.

and below:

Using spam to promote Signals.

My question is about the "boundaries"/limits of what MQ considers as "spam". Going straightforward to my case, I don't plan to send messages to users here about my signal or privately to random people on the Internet, like to their e-mails, but I do plan to tell about it in some WhatsApp and Telegram groups I'm a member of. The main reason why I'll be opening a Signal is because friends of mine, both from my church as well as from MMORPG videogames, have already requested that I "trade for them" and the way I found to kinda do that is through the Signals environment. So, with their own requests in mind, as soon as I open the Signals, my intention is to go to 1 Telegram group and 2 WhatsApp groups and notify my friends of "the news".

So, would that count as SPAM by MQ and possibly lead to account blocking?

And, of course, since I'm already asking about this: and suppose I also make X/Threads posts about it with the link, and also publish about it in my Instagram account. Would that be considered spam? And finally and maybe more questionably: and what about payed ads in Facebook and Instagram? (It's veeery unlikely I'll do the last one, but curiosity has appeared ^^)

Rules for copy trading in MetaTrader 4 and 5 - the Trading Signals service
Rules for copy trading in MetaTrader 4 and 5 - the Trading Signals service
  • www.mql5.com
Terms of Service Trading Signals: Signal Providers, how to create a signal subscription signals.
New comment