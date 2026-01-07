What is the best time frame to trade the EuroDollar forex pair?
What is the best time frame on which to trade the EuroDollar forex pair to become sustainably profitable long term?
In my opinion H1 or M30, but that depends on your trading style. Some people say H4 for that pair.
Conor Mcnamara #:Thank you. Very good answer. My experience is H4 + D1 with only rare, high risk custom H1 Macd Daylight early entry attempts but only with strong custom H4 Macd and custom H4 Stoch divergences.
